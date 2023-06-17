 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #70: Milwaukee Brewers (35-34) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (34-34)

Wade Miley makes his return to the mound in Milwaukee

By Matt_Aho
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The battle for the top of the NL Central rages on in Milwaukee. Wade Miley will get the ball as the Brewers try to make it two wins in a row. On the mound for the Pirates will be right-hander Mitch Keller.

Jesse Winker also sees a return to the lineup. Winker has been out of the lineup since May 30th, when he was placed on the Injured List with a cervical strain. The 29-year-old has been struggling in his first season as a Brewer, batting .204 with an on-base percentage of .315. He has had some success against the starter Mitch Keller, as he is a career .500 hitter in eight at-bats.

Like the weather in Milwaukee, the NL Central race has heated up. The Brewers currently enter the weekend with a 0.5-game lead over the Pirates and Cincinnati Reds, while the Chicago Cubs are just three games back.

Lineups

