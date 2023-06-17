Game Thread #70: Milwaukee Brewers (35-34) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (34-34)

The battle for the top of the NL Central rages on in Milwaukee. Wade Miley will get the ball as the Brewers try to make it two wins in a row. On the mound for the Pirates will be right-hander Mitch Keller.

Jesse Winker also sees a return to the lineup. Winker has been out of the lineup since May 30th, when he was placed on the Injured List with a cervical strain. The 29-year-old has been struggling in his first season as a Brewer, batting .204 with an on-base percentage of .315. He has had some success against the starter Mitch Keller, as he is a career .500 hitter in eight at-bats.

Like the weather in Milwaukee, the NL Central race has heated up. The Brewers currently enter the weekend with a 0.5-game lead over the Pirates and Cincinnati Reds, while the Chicago Cubs are just three games back.

Lineups