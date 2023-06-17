Game Thread #70: Milwaukee Brewers (35-34) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (34-34)

The battle for the top of the NL Central rages on in Milwaukee. Wade Miley will get the ball as the Brewers try to make it two wins in a row. On the mound for the Pirates will be right-hander Mitch Keller.
Jesse Winker also sees a return to the lineup. Winker has been out of the lineup since May 30th, when he was placed on the Injured List with a cervical strain. The 29-year-old has been struggling in his first season as a Brewer, batting .204 with an on-base percentage of .315. He has had some success against the starter Mitch Keller, as he is a career .500 hitter in eight at-bats.
Like the weather in Milwaukee, the NL Central race has heated up. The Brewers currently enter the weekend with a 0.5-game lead over the Pirates and Cincinnati Reds, while the Chicago Cubs are just three games back.
Lineups
Ready for action.— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 17, 2023
: @BallySportWI
: @620wtmj #ThisIsMyCrew | @fleet_farm pic.twitter.com/BETA9kypFw
Saturday afternoon in Milwaukee.— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 17, 2023
AT&T SportsNet
93.7 The Fan | The PRN#LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/x4YkLHG0wo
Loading comments...