Brewers celebrate ‘Free Mullet Day” with 5-0 victory over Pirates

Those looking for the hottest haircut in Milwaukee didn’t have to look far beyond the left-field fence. It was “Free Mullet Day” out in the bleachers, in honor of the flow sported by Brewers rookie outfielder Joey Wiemer.

It’s not every day you get the honor of your haircut being distributed to the masses at a Major League ballpark. It’s been well earned, as the 24-year-old has been swinging a hot bat as of late. In June, Wiemer has slashed .267/.382/.617 so far with four home runs, including one in each of his last two games. His long ball today helped secure the series victory and a big 5-0 win over the Pirates.

Wade Miley showed some of the rust in the 1st inning. Despite not allowing a run, Miley saw his pitch count hit 28 through the first three outs. From there on, he was sharp. The double that he allowed to Bryan Reynolds in the 1st would be the only time a Pittsburg Pirate made it into scoring position against Miley. In total, Miley allowed just two hits in five innings of work. He logged 77 pitches, with 46 of them being strikes on his way to four strikeouts on the day.

It was the aforementioned Wiemer who got the scoring going with his 10th home run of the season in the 3rd. Victor Caratini got on at the top of the inning, and Wiemer’s home run made it a 2-0 lead early on. Two innings later, the Brewers’ offense would be on the attack again. With Yelich on second via a walk, but two outs in the inning, Willy Adames kept the inning alive with a single to left. They set up Rowdy Tellez to sneak one past center fielder, Ji Hwan Bae, driving in Yelich and Adames to extend the lead to 4-0.

Peter Strezelecki got the ball in the 6th and delivered a solid outing in light of his recent struggles. He pitched a perfect 6th and got two outs in the 7th with one runner on before Hoby Milner came in the closeout of the inning. Milner found a bit of trouble, loading up the bases before getting the final out, keeping the score 4-0.

After Elvis Peguero secured a scoreless top of the 8th, Blake Perkins hit his first career pinch-hit home run, launching a solo home run over the Brewer bullpen to make it 5-0. That score would end up being the final, as Trevor Megill finished off the Pirates to produce the 7th shutout of the season for the Brewers. They will go for the sweep tomorrow afternoon on Bucket Hat Day, first pitch at 1:10 pm.