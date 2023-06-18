Four-run eighth inning boosts Brewers to 5-4 win, sweep of Pirates on Father’s Day

Box Score

When the Brewers need a boost, a series against the Pirates can boost their fortunes a bit. They needed a boost coming into this series after losing six straight, and they got it. With an eighth-inning comeback on Father’s Day, the Brewers swept the Pirates with a 5-2 win.

Freddy Peralta’s day started out well with a 1-2-3 first inning. He got into trouble in the second inning, allowing a leadoff double to Carlos Santana to start the inning. The bases would end up loaded with two outs after walks to Tucupita Marcano and Rodolfo Castro, but a strikeout of Jason Delay ended the threat. The third didn’t start any better with a walk to Ji Hwan Bae, and Bryan Reynolds immediately cashed that in with a two-run home run to put the Pirates up 2-0.

After that, Freddy Peralta locked down the Pirates offense for the rest of his day. He recorded twelve straight outs following the home run, five of those coming by strikeouts. He finished his day with six innings pitched, two runs allowed on two hits and three walks, with nine strikeouts.

Meanwhile, the Brewers offense took a while to get going. Christian Yelich led off the bottom of the first with a double but was left stranded at third. William Contreras led off the second with a walk but that was it for the inning. The Brewers got back-to-back walks in the third but couldn’t score either runner as well. Again, the Brewers got their leadoff hitter on base in the fourth when William Contreras tripled, but he was also left stranded when no one could drive him in.

The Brewers finally broke through in the fifth inning. Christian Yelich had his second double of the day with one out, and then Jesse Winker brought him in with an RBI single. That closed the gap to 2-1, but that was all the Brewers could do in the fifth inning.

After two straight 1-2-3 innings for the Brewers offense in the sixth and seventh innings, they got the rally they needed in the eighth. Jesse Winker led off the inning with a walk, and Willy Adames walked as well to put two runners on base. After a Rowdy Tellez fly out, William Contreras singled to drive in Andruw Monasterio (who pinch ran for Winker), and the Brewers tied the game at 2-2. Owen Miller drew the Brewers third walk of the inning to load the bases, and Raimel Tapia hit a sacrifice fly to bring in Adames and move up Contreras and Miller. That set up Luis Urias, who singled to drive in those two and increase the Brewers lead to 5-2.

That was more than enough for the Brewers bullpen. Hoby Milner worked around two hits in the seventh to keep the Pirates off the board. Trevor Megill pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning, and Devin Williams struck out two in a perfect ninth to finish the game.

With today’s win, the Brewers have a one game lead in the division over the Reds, pending the result of the Reds-Astros game (currently tied 6-6 in the tenth inning). They will face the division-leading Diamondbacks next, with Corbin Burnes facing Merrill Kelly to start the series. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.