Series Preview: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

The Brewers welcome the Diamondbacks to American Family Field this week for the second series between the two teams this season. The two teams met back in April, with the Dimaondbacks taking two of the three games in that series. The Diamondbacks travel to Milwaukee now to finish out the season series. The Diamondbacks will send two of the same three starting pitchers from the first series, while the Brewers will have two different starters to face the Diamondbacks this time.

The Diamondbacks currently lead the NL West, with a four-game lead over the Dodgers entering Sunday’s games. Two winning streaks of six games boosted the Diamondbacks to the top of the division, though they also lost three in a row against the Phillies.

Corbin Carroll leads the Diamondbacks offense this season with a 3.4 fWAR. He’s hitting .307/.389/.593 in 68 games with 15 home runs, 19 stolen bases, and 38 RBI. Right in front of him in the lineup is Ketel Marte, who’s hitting .289/.365/.486 with 10 home runs and 30 RBI. Finishing up the three hitter lineup punch is Christian Walker, who is hitting .265/.331/.502 with 14 home runs and 45 RBI.

In the rotation, the Brewers will face the three Diamondbacks starters that have made the most starts this season. They will face the top two starters in Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, with Ryne Nelson in-between those two starters.

Meanwhile, in the bullpen, the Diamondbacks have been splitting late inning duties between Andrew Chafin (2.84 ERA, 2.48 FIP, 8 SV), Scott McGough (2:68 ERA, 3.81 FIP, 3 SV), and Miguel Castro (3.72 ERA, 4.03 FIP, 7 SV). They also have been using Kyle Nelson (2.77 ERA, 3.96 FIP) in a more situational role. Those four pitchers have been leading the Diamondbacks bullpen this season.

Pitching Matchups

Monday: Merrill Kelly vs. Corbin Burnes - 7:10 p.m.

This will be a rematch of the start between these two pitchers on April 11, which the Brewers won 7-1. In that start against the Brewers on April 11, he pitched 6+ innings and allowed three earned runs with seven strikeouts and four walks. Kelly is coming off of a quality start against the Phillies. He pitched six innings with three earned runs allowed with seven strikeouts and four walks. Overall this season, he has a 3.04 ERA and 3.83 FIP with 89 strikeouts compared to 34 walks. He has a pair of 10 strikeout games this season, but also has allowed 4+ walks in 5 of his 14 starts.

Corbin Burnes has started to show his ace form again in his last few starts. His ERA and FIP are down to 3.44 and 4.14 respectively, and he’s averaged eight strikeouts a start in his last four starts. All four have been quality starts, but two of the four were at the minimum for a quality start (6 IP, 3 ER). In the last meeting between the two teams, Burnes pitched eight inning of scoreless baseball, with eight strikeouts and no walks.

Tuesday: Ryne Nelson vs. Colin Rea - 7:10 p.m.

Ryne Nelson is in his first full season in the majors after three September starts in 2022. In his last start against the Phillies, he allowed five runs and ten hits in four innings. Overall this season, he has a 5.30 ERA and 4.71 FIP with 46 strikeouts and 26 walks.

Colin Rea is making his twelth start of the season after being pressed into service with the injuries to the Brewers rotation. It’s been a weave between scoreless starts and 3+ run starts this season. In his last start against the Twins, he allowed four runs in five innings pitched. In four of his last six starts, he’s allowed at least three runs. However, in the other two starts, he had a scoreless start.

Wednesday: Zac Gallen vs. Julio Teheran - 1:10 p.m.

Zac Gallen has been the ace of the Diamondbacks staff this season. He’s posted a 2.96 ERA and 2.45 FIP in 15 starts this season, with 100 strikeouts compared to just 19 walks. In his last start, he allowed just one earned run in seven innings pitched against the Guardians. He was dominant in his last start against the Brewers on April 10, striking out 11 in seven scoreless innings.

Julio Teheran also joined the Brewers rotation due to injuries, but he has earned his spot in the rotation for a while. Through five starts with the Brewers, he’s posted a 1.78 ERA and 3.73 FIP with 20 strikeouts compared to 4 walks. In his last start against the Pirates, he pitched six innings and allowed two runs.

Statistics courtesy of Baseball-Reference and FanGraphs. These stats do not include Sunday’s games played.