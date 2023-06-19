Brewers Week in Review: Week 12

Last Week’s results:

Tuesday: Twins 7, Brewers 5

Wednesday: Twins 4, Brewers 2

Friday: Brewers 5, Pirates 4

Saturday: Brewers 5, Pirates 0

Sunday: Brewers 5, Pirates 2

Division Standings:

Milwaukee: 37-34

Cincinnati: 37-35 (.5 GB)

Pittsburgh: 34-36 (2.5 GB)

Chicago: 33-38 (4 GB)

St. Louis: 29-43 (8.5 GB)

Last Week

Milwaukee: 3-2

Cincinnati: 6-0

Pittsburgh: 0-6

Chicago: 5-1

St. Louis: 2-4

Top Pitching Performance:

Wade Miley showed out on the mound against the Pirates on Saturday and pitched five strong innings of shutout baseball with 4 strikeouts and 2 walks, helping the Brewers win a much-needed series.

Top Hitting performance:

Christian Yelich gets the top-hitting performance of the week due to his two double day to close out the Pirates. Don’t look now, but Yelich might be having a slight resurgence.

Injury News and Transactions:

Brandon Woodruff threw a bullpen session on Saturday and is hoping to get back on the mound as soon as possible, as he has been dealing with a shoulder injury for months. In other news, the Brewers signed free-agent outfielder Ramiel Tapia who was released by the Red Sox earlier this week. Jon Singleton and Tyson Miller were sent down in order to reinstate both Wade Miley and Jesse Winker off the disabled list.

