Minor League Roundup Week #12

Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players, and more. Here is the week 12 roundup.

AAA Nashville

The Sounds swept the Gwinnett Stripers (29-40) to improve to 37-31 this season, pulling within three games of St. Paul for the International League West lead and eight games behind Norfolk for the overall top record.

Brice Turang finally found some rhythm after being demoted from the big-league team, hitting three homers and driving in nine while batting .240/.296/.600 in 25 at-bats. Eddy Alvarez, Mike Brosseau, Cam Devanney, Sal Frelick, Alex Jackson, and Jesse Winker each homered as well, with Frelick batting .357/.500/.643 for his best week of the season after returning from injury. As a team, the Sounds slashed .285/.361/.460 with nine homers and 37 runs scored on the week.

Robert Gasser had two strong starts for the Sounds, finishing with a 2.25 ERA across 12 innings and striking out a team-high 11 batters. J.B. Bukauskas went 2 ⅓ scoreless innings across two relief appearances, earning a save and striking out five. Caleb BOushley also had a strong start, totaling 5 ⅔ innings and allowing one run on five hits and a walk. Matt Bush impressed in three rehab appearances, totaling 2 ⅓ scoreless innings with three punchouts. As a team, the Sounds pitching staff had a 2.13 ERA with 51 strikeouts over 55 innings, pushing the team past Norfolk for best ERA on the season (4.08).

Nashville now welcomes the Norfolk Tides (45-23) to town for six games. Nashville split the six-game set with the Tides in April.

AA Biloxi

The Shuckers dropped four of six to the Montgomery Biscuits (32-31), falling below .500 to 31-32, six games behind Pensacola for the division lead.

Wes Clarke hit a pair of homers and Tyler Black and Jackson Chourio also went deep. Black continues to get on at a ridiculous clip, with an OBP of .435 on the week and a .422 OBP for the season (180 at-bats). Black also led the team with six hits and four more stolen bases this week, pushing his season total up to 37. As a team, the Shuckers slashed .229/.370/.376 with five homers and 29 runs scored.

James Meeker went four scoreless innings out of the bullpen, earning a win as he allowed just one hit and no walks while striking out eight. Tobias Myers had a strong six inning start, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. As a pitching staff, the Shuckers had a league-worst 7.66 ERA with 55 strikeouts over 44 ⅔ innings.

Biloxi returns home to battle the Chattanooga Lookouts (35-27) for six games. In their only series this season, Chattanooga took five of six from the Shuckers.

High-A Wisconsin

The Rattlers split six games with the league-leading Great Lakes Loons (42-20) to move to 25-36 in the first half. With the Cedar Rapids Kernels wrapping up the first-half title for the Midwest League West division, the Rattlers will look to build on their late-first-half success in the second half of the season.

Robert Moore homered twice and drove in seven this week, while Joe Gray Jr. led the team with 10 hits, including a homer and four RBIs. Gray Jr. slashed .385/.429/.500 while Moore slashed .269/.367/.577. Alex Hall added a homer of his own, totaling six hits in four games. As a team, the Rattlers slashed .264/.358/.382 with six homers and 33 runs scored this week.

Jacob Misiorowski had another strong start for the Rattlers, going three scoreless innings and striking out three. Max Lazar allowed just two unearned runs across five innings in relief, striking out seven and allowing five hits and one walk. Luis Amaya totaled 3 ⅔ scoreless innings across two relief appearances, striking out three and earning a save. As a staff, the Rattlers finished the week with a 4.50 ERA, striking out 63 batters over 52 innings.

Wisconsin returns home to battle another Michigan team. This time around, it’s the Lansing Lugnuts, who are 29-33 on the season.

A Carolina

The Mudcats split six games with the Augusta GreenJackets (30-33) to move to 33-28 on the season, not enough to pass the Down East Wood Ducks (36-24) who won the Carolina League North for the first half.

Herbert Perez went deep twice this week, slashing .318/.375/.636 with four RBIs and seven hits. Gregory Barrios had a team-high 13 hits in 30 at-bats, slashing .433/.433/.667 with five doubles, a triple, five stolen bases, and four RBIs this week. As a team, the Mudcats slashed .327/.399/.522 for a league-high .921 OPS with six homers and 44 runs scored.

Patricio Aquino went 4 ⅓ scoreless innings in his start, striking out seven while allowing just one walk and no hits. Miguel Guerrero and Tyler Wehrle had nearly identical lines out of the bullpen, with each allowing just one earned run across 4 ⅓ innings (2.08 ERA) and striking out six each. As a team, the Mudcats finished with a 4.86 ERA, striking out 56 batters across 53 ⅔ innings.

Carolina now welcomes the Lynchburg Hillcats (29-34) to town for six games. The Mudcats took five of six from Lynchburg in late May and early June.

Performances by Top 10 Brewers Prospects (Weekly Performance; Season Totals)

(MLB No. 2) OF Jackson Chourio (AA): .238/.360/.476 (21 at-bats), 1 HR, 4 RBI; .252/.311/.413 (242 at-bats), 9 HR, 40 RBI *(MLB No. 22) OF Sal Frelick (AAA): .357/.500/.643 (14 at-bats), 1 HR, 5 RBI; .266/.376/.405 (79 at-bats), 1 HR, 9 RBI (MLB No. 95) C Jeferson Quero (AA): .231/.389/.231 (13 at-bats), 0 HR, 4 RBI; .256/.321/.464 (168 at-bats), 9 HR, 29 RBI RHP Jacob Misiorowski (High-A): 3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER (0.00 ERA), 2 BB, 3 SO; 35 IP, 12 H, 9 ER (2.31 ERA), 15 BB, 56 SO OF/2B/3B Tyler Black (AA): .316/.435/.632 (19 at-bats), 1 HR, 3 RBI; .250/.422/.450 (180 at-bats), 8 HR, 27 RBI SS Eric Brown Jr. (High-A): No appearances; .266/.367/.344 (154 at-bats), 2 HR, 10 RBI LHP Robert Gasser (AAA): 12 IP, 9 H, 3 ER (2.25 ERA), 2 BB, 11 SO; 68 IP, 58 H, 32 ER (4.24 ERA), 30 BB, 78 SO 2B/SS Robert Moore (High-A): .269/.367/.577 (26 at-bats), 2 HR, 7 RBI; .219/.310/.386 (228 at-bats), 6 HR, 31 RBI *RHP Abner Uribe (AAA): 1 ⅔ IP, 0 H, 1 ER (5.40 ERA), 4 BB, 2 SO; 16 ⅔ IP, 7 H, 4 ER (2.16 ERA), 13 BB, 30 SO RHP Carlos F. Rodriguez (AA): 3 ⅓ IP, 1 H, 0 ER (0.00 ERA), 2 BB, 4 SO; 56 ⅔ IP, 40 H, 21 ER (3.34 ERA), 29 BB, 78 SO

*Frelick returned from injury and Uribe was promoted from Biloxi to Nashville.