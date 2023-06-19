Game Thread #72: Milwaukee Brewers (37-34) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (43-29)

The Milwaukee Brewers welcome the Arizona Diamondbacks to town for three games beginning Monday night. Corbin Burnes matches up with Merrill Kelly to start things off.

The Diamondbacks sit 3.5 games up on the Giants and four games ahead of the Dodgers for first place in the NL West. Milwaukee is 1⁄ 2 game ahead of the Reds for first place in the NL Central after a three-game sweep of the Pirates over the weekend.

The red-hot Christian Yelich leads off for the Crew, followed by Jesse Winker, Willy Adames, and Rowdy Tellez. Raimel Tapia starts in right field and Joey Wiemer starts in center with Victor Caratini behind the plate. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.