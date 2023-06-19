 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #72: Milwaukee Brewers (37-34) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (43-29)

Corbin Burnes matches up with Merrill Kelly to kick off three-game set

By Harrison_Freuck
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers welcome the Arizona Diamondbacks to town for three games beginning Monday night. Corbin Burnes matches up with Merrill Kelly to start things off.

The Diamondbacks sit 3.5 games up on the Giants and four games ahead of the Dodgers for first place in the NL West. Milwaukee is 12 game ahead of the Reds for first place in the NL Central after a three-game sweep of the Pirates over the weekend.

The red-hot Christian Yelich leads off for the Crew, followed by Jesse Winker, Willy Adames, and Rowdy Tellez. Raimel Tapia starts in right field and Joey Wiemer starts in center with Victor Caratini behind the plate. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.

