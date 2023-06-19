Corbin collapses, Brewers lose 9-1

Box Score

The Brewers entered the opening game against the Diamondbacks with some serious momentum after just sweeping their division rival Pittsburgh Pirates. With the Brewers ace on the mound, there was hope that the winning ways would continue. Burnes faced off against Merrill Kelly for Arizona, who are first in the NL West.

Corbin Burnes had a brutal start to the game, allowing a double, single, and walk to start the game, loading the bases for Christian Walker. He took advantage of the runners on base and hit an RBI single, still with the bases loaded and nobody out, Gurriel Jr came to the plate and hit a two-RBI single, putting runners on the corners. Rivera would ground into a fielder’s choice but Arizona would score another one. Burnes finally got the second out of the inning when he struck out Moreno, but then gave up a two-run home run to Alek Thomas. The Brewers entered their half of the first inning down 6-0.

Milwaukee got a run back in the bottom of the third, this time from a triple by Christian Yelich that scored Brian Anderson. Arizona would get that run right back in the next inning when Marte grounded out to second but it scored the runner from third putting the Crew down 7-1.

Owen Miller committed a costly error in the top of the 6th inning that allowed Jake McCarthy to score, and the Diamondbacks would cap off their dominant performance with a Corbin Carroll top-of-the-ninth solo shot that sent the Brewers home.

Milwaukee will try to fight back in the series on Tuesday at 7:10 CDT as Colin Rea takes the hill for the Crew against Ryne Nelson for the Diamondbacks. For even more Brewers content, make sure to check out the Crew Talk podcast on Apple and Spotify and follow on Twitter @CrewTalkFFSN.