Game Thread #57: Milwaukee Brewers (29-27) @ Cincinnati Reds (26-30)

The Brewers are looking to get back on track this weekend with four games against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ballpark. It’s Milwaukee’s first series with the Reds this season, but Milwaukee will face them in four separate series over the next two months.

Corbin Burnes gets the ball coming off one of his best starts of the season against the Giants on Saturday, allowing just one run with eight strikeouts across seven innings of work. He’ll match up with Brandon Williamson for the Reds.

Darin Ruf leads off and starts at first base as Rowdy Tellez gets the night off after a triple in the ninth inning yesterday. William Contreras is at designated hitter with Victor Caratini behind the plate. Brian Anderson starts in right and Mike Brosseau starts at third base as Tyrone Taylor’s elbow issue is acting up, per Adam McCalvy.

First pitch is at 4:10 p.m. CT on Apple TV+ and the Brewers Radio Network.