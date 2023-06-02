Brewers win in 11 innings over Reds, 5-4

Box Score

The Brewers took game one of a four-game set in Cincinnati on Friday night, winning 5-4 in an 11-inning thriller.

Milwaukee struck first, as Christian Yelich led the inning off with a single before Joey Wiemer hit a two-out, two-run homer to deep left to make it 2-0.

Cincinnati immediately got one back using some small ball in the bottom half of the inning, as Jake Fraley walked, stole second, advanced to third on a groundout, and scored on a fielder’s choice to cut the lead to 2-1.

After Darin Ruf left the game in the bottom of the third with a right knee contusion after colliding with the tarp on the first base side, Burnes gave up a two-out, two-run homer to Jonathan India to make it 3-2 Reds entering the fourth.

The Brewers knotted it up at 3-3, as Yelich hit his second single of the night and later scored on a groundout following an error by Matt McLain.

After a sliding catch to end the sixth inning, Burnes took out some frustration, chucking the ball into the ground before giving home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn an earful. He was ultimately ejected with Victor Caratini at the plate in the top of the seventh after 100 pitches on the night.

Burnes lasted six innings, allowing three runs on two hits and four walks with seven strikeouts.

The Reds, who stole four bases on the night, had runners in scoring position in the fourth, eighth, and ninth thanks to three of those stolen bases, but they failed to capitalize in each situation.

Joel Payamps, Peter Strzelecki, and Devin Williams took the seventh, eighth, and ninth innings, respectively, to send the game to extras.

In the first extra frame, Owen Miller singled to put runners at the corners with one out, but William Contreras struck out for the second out. Yelich then drew a four-pitch walk to load the bases, but Brian Anderson popped out to end the inning.

Elvis Peguero took the 10th inning for Milwaukee, getting out of a jam with runners at second and third to send it to an 11th frame.

The Brewers finally scored in the top of the inning, getting two runs across via a single, walk, and a pair of groundouts.

With Bryse Wilson in to get the save in the bottom of the 11th, he allowed just one run on a two-out double before inducing a groundout to second to end the game with a 5-4 victory.

The two teams return to action Saturday afternoon starting at 3:10 p.m. CT. Colin Rea starts for Milwaukee opposite Graham Ashcraft for the Reds.