Game Thread #73: Milwaukee Brewers (37-35) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (44-29)

The Brewers take the field again, looking to rebound from a blowout loss to the Diamondbacks on Monday night. Colin Rea will be tasked with making the start for the Brewers while the Diamondbacks send out Ryne Nelson. Both enter Tuesday’s contest with 3-4 records.

As we move into the third week of June, left fielder Christian Yelich has shown to be a bright spot at the plate. In June, he is slashing .333/.432/.571 with an OPS of 1.004. If the season ended today, his average of .272 and OPS of .807 would both be the highest since 2019. He bats leadoff tonight. William Contreras is right behind him in the lineup, he enters Tuesday batting .246.

Lineups