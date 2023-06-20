Brewers mount their biggest comeback of the season in a 7-5 win over the Diamondbacks

Entering the weekend, the Milwaukee Brewers were one of the worst teams when trailing by multiple runs. Since they came back from a three-run deficit against the Kansas City Royals on May 14th, they had been 0-30 in games when they trailed by multiple runs. A victory on Sunday vs the Pittsburgh Pirates ended that streak, as they trailed 2-0 early before winning 5-2.

On Tuesday, the Brewers found themselves in a deeper hole than Sunday. Still, against one of the best teams in the National League, the Brewers found a way to make it two wins when trailing by multiple runs. Some hustle on the bath paths and timely hitting helped the Brewers record their fourth win in five games, a 7-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

It was Deja Vu for Brewers fans to start Tuesday’s contest. Just as Corbin Burnes struggled to get his stuff going against the D-Backs, Colin Rea found trouble as well. The Diamondbacks started the game off with three hits in a row following a leadoff flyout from Geraldo Perdomo. After Ketel Marte hit a ground-rule double down the left field line, star rookie Corbin Carroll singled to center to bring in Marte, making it 1-0.

A Christian Walker single made it runners at the corners with only one out. An inning that could have gone the same route as Monday’s game instead ended with just one run surrender. Rea was able to get a pop out from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and a ground out from Evan Longoria to escape out of the jam.

Rea escaped with one run in the 1st, but he wasn’t as fortunate in the 2nd. Carson Kelly and Jake McCarthy got on with one out. After a Perdomo strikeout, Marte added a home run to his 1st inning double, this time going to right field to extend Arizona's lead to 4-0. The Brewers got one back in the bottom of the 2nd. Willy Adames got on with a single, and then Brian Anderson and Luis Urias hit back-to-back doubles to bring in Adames and make it 4-1.

As Colin Rea settled down following a rough first two innings, the Brewers continued to chip away at the deficit. Jesse Winker got the monkey off his back and knocked his first home run of the season over the center field fence in the bottom of the 4th. The two-run home run made it a 4-3 game.

The Brewers showed their resolve and gave themselves a chance to record their biggest comeback of the season in the 7th. The Brewers did it too, with some great hustle. With the score 5-3, Luis Urias started the inning off with a walk. Blake Perkins then got to first on an infield single that was both a poor play by Ketel Marte at second and good speed from Perkins to capitalize on the indecision from Marte. Next up, Perkins beat the ball to second after Wiemer singled off the glove of the pitcher Austin Adames.

With the bases now loaded and no outs, Christian Yelich made it 5-4 on a ground out back to the pitcher. Still with two runners in scoring position, William Contreras doubled to the gap in left-center, driving in two runs to give the Brewers the 6-5 lead. Not done yet, Owen Miller made it men on the corners with a single to left. Willy Adames then beat out a double play opportunity, allowing Contreras to score and make it 7-5 Brewers.

The bullpen delivered tonight to round off the victory. The ‘pen covered 3.2 innings and gave up just three hits and no runs. Devin Williams secured his 13th save of the season, bouncing back from his blown save last week to get his third save in a row. The Brewers will try to finish off the series tomorrow afternoon with a victory, first pitch at 1:10 pm.