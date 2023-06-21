Game Thread #74: Milwaukee Brewers (38-35) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (44-30)

After a comeback win on Tuesday night, the Brewers go for the series win at American Family Field on Wednesday afternoon. Julio Teheran gets the start for the Crew opposite Zac Gallen for the Diamondbacks.

Christian Yelich leads off for Milwaukee, with Rowdy Tellez at DH and Owen Miller at first base. Brian Anderson starts at third and Luis Urias starts at second.

First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.