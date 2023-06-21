Brewers drop rubber match to Diamondbacks, 5-1

Box Score

The Brewers came up short in the rubber match with the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday afternoon, losing 5-1 despite a strong start from Julio Teheran.

For the third consecutive game, it looked like the Diamondbacks would strike first, as Ketel Marte walked, Christian Walker singled, and Pavin Smith walked to load the bases. Emmanuel Rivera grounded out to Teheran to get him out of the jam, and he looked strong from there.

Teheran, who totaled 88 pitches, went five innings, allowing no runs on two hits and four walks with three strikeouts. His ERA now sits at 1.53 through six starts this season, although Milwaukee is 2-4 in those games, having scored just 11 total runs (1.83 runs per game).

Milwaukee did manage to score first today, however, as Raimel Tapia went deep to right field for a solo homer off Zac Gallen in the fifth inning, putting Teheran in line for a victory.

The Brewers bullpen couldn’t hold off Arizona, as Elvis Peguero allowed a walk and two singles which, aided by a Joey Wiemer error, gave Arizona a 2-1 lead. Arizona added another pair of runs in the eighth with two doubles and a single before scoring their fifth run in the ninth for a 5-1 victory.

Christian Yelich and Wiemer were the only Brewers besides Tapia with a hit, while Rowdy Tellez had the lone walk as Gallen looked strong against the Crew once again, totaling seven innings of one-run ball.

Arizona ran wild on the basepaths late, totaling six stolen bases in the final three innings in addition to a Jake McCarthy stolen base earlier in the game for seven total on the day.

The Brewers now get an off day on Thursday before 17 straight games leading up to the All-Star break, 10 of which come against the Cubs, Reds, and Pirates.

Milwaukee now embarks on a 10-game road trip against the Guardians, Mets, and Pirates, beginning with Cleveland on Friday night. Wade Miley is projected to start opposite Shane Bieber with first pitch scheduled for 6:10 p.m.