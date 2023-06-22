Series Preview: Milwaukee Brewers @ Cleveland Guardians

After sweeping the Pirates and then dropping two out of three to Arizona, the Brewers find themselves 1.5 games behind the red-hot Cincinnati Reds for the top spot in the NL Central. The Brewers have a good chance to fight back and regain a playoff spot but will have to find a way to get the bats going as we quickly approach the halfway point in the season.

Lineups

Joey Wiemer has been hitting the ball well recently and has improved both his average and his on-base percentage. Christian Yelich has been hitting the ball hard as well, as he has brought his average up to .267 and is the team leader in hits with 70. Look for William Contreras and Brian Anderson to hit well too, as they have been impactful hitters throughout the season.

The Guardians have a superstar hitter in their lineup in Jose Ramirez, but have a couple of guys who have had some great seasons this year. One of those guys is Josh Naylor, who is hitting .295 with nine home runs. The other is Steven Kwan, who is second on the team in on-base percentage after breaking out as an offensive threat last season.

Probable Pitching Matchups

Friday, June 23 @ 6:10 p.m.: Wade Miley (4-2) vs. Shane Bieber (5-4)

Wade Miley has been a diamond in the rough for the Brewers this season and has become a staple of the starting rotation. The veteran is able to eat up innings and has shown the ability even in the twilight of his career to get valuable outs and pitch late in games. He has a 3.28 ERA and has only allowed six home runs.

Shane Bieber is a former Cy Young Award winner and has pitched well so far this season. Bieber is posting a 3.51 ERA and has pitched nearly 100 innings so far. Bieber could be difficult for the Brewers' offense, so this may be a game where Wade Miley may have to have a fantastic performance for the Crew to pull out a win.

Saturday, June 24 @ 3:10 p.m.: Freddy Peralta (5-6) vs. Tanner Bibee (3-2)

Freddy Peralta has had some inconsistency this season but has managed to stay healthy and be available week in and week out. Peralta has allowed a 4.60 ERA but has pitched 76 1⁄ 3 innings so far this season. He has had some struggles in away games this year, with a 1-3 record and an ERA of 6.09 in five starts. Hopefully, Peralta will be able to find some success against this Cleveland team.

Tanner Bibee has started 10 games for the Guardians, five of which have come with no decisions. With a 3-2 record, Bibee is someone the Brewers can hit. Bibee has posted a 4.05 ERA this season and allowed three runs in five innings in his last outing.

Sunday, June 25 @ 12:40 p.m.: Corbin Burnes (5-5) vs. Aaron Civale (2-2)

Corbin Burnes should be in for a revenge game against the Guardians after he got mashed in the opening game against the Diamondbacks. Corbin has had somewhat of a down year for his standards, posting a 3.96 ERA as we near the halfway mark of the season. Burnes is still a Cy Young talent and always has the capability to put on a pitching masterclass, so the Brewers should still feel comfortable with their ace on the mound.

Aaron Civale has pitched well in his six starts so far this season, and with a sub-three ERA, he could create some problems for the Brewers' inconsistent hitting lineup. In his last start, he only allowed two runs in 6 2⁄ 3 innings pitched, showing that he has the ability to go deep into games without allowing significant damage.

Bullpen

Although he blew a crucial save in the first game of the Minnesota series, Devin Williams has been nearly perfect this season as the Brewers' closer. He will most likely be the team's only All-Star this season and he definitely deserves it. Joel Payamps has had a great season so far as well and has proven to be versatile, with Craig Counsell using him in nearly any situation.

The Guardians also have one of the top closers in the game in Emmanuel Clase, who has had not as great of a year as he did last season but still has the capability to shut the door on teams. Eli Morgan has also been good for Cleveland this season, posting a 1.78 ERA in his 27 appearances.

Prediction

With some pretty even pitching matchups and relatively even batting orders, I’ll take Milwaukee to bounce back and win two out of three to open the long road trip.