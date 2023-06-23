 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brewers reinstate Matt Bush, option Trevor Megill

Crew continues to welcome back injured players as All-Star break approaches

By Harrison_Freuck
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Seattle Mariners Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Brewers reinstated reliever Matt Bush from the IL on Friday morning, taking the place of Trevor Megill, who was optioned to AAA Nashville on Thursday.

Bush, who has been on the IL since late April with right rotator cuff tendonitis, struggled in his time with the Brewers to begin the season. Across nine appearances, he totaled an 8.22 ERA and 10.32 FIP with eight strikeouts and four home runs allowed. In six appearances (five innings) with the Nashville Sounds while rehabbing, Bush alllowed just one earned run on one hit and four walks with six strikeouts.

Megill, who was acquired from the Twins earlier this season, has a 4.91 ERA in 14 appearances with the big league team and a 0.00 ERA in three appearances with the Sounds. He’s primarily been used in low-leverage situations with the Brewers.

In other injury news, Eric Lauer has not pitched at AAA Nashville since being optioned on June 14 after his reinstatement from the IL, per Adam McCalvy.

The team is also awaiting word on Sal Frelick, who exited the first game of Nashville’s doubleheader on Thursday after fouling a ball off his right knee.

