Brewers reinstate Matt Bush, option Trevor Megill

The Brewers reinstated reliever Matt Bush from the IL on Friday morning, taking the place of Trevor Megill, who was optioned to AAA Nashville on Thursday.

Bush, who has been on the IL since late April with right rotator cuff tendonitis, struggled in his time with the Brewers to begin the season. Across nine appearances, he totaled an 8.22 ERA and 10.32 FIP with eight strikeouts and four home runs allowed. In six appearances (five innings) with the Nashville Sounds while rehabbing, Bush alllowed just one earned run on one hit and four walks with six strikeouts.

Megill, who was acquired from the Twins earlier this season, has a 4.91 ERA in 14 appearances with the big league team and a 0.00 ERA in three appearances with the Sounds. He’s primarily been used in low-leverage situations with the Brewers.

In other injury news, Eric Lauer has not pitched at AAA Nashville since being optioned on June 14 after his reinstatement from the IL, per Adam McCalvy.

Unfortunate development for Lauer, who thought he had a handle on the issue in his right (non-throwing) shoulder when he left for a rehab assignment. He pitched for Nashville June 6 & 11, was reinstated from the IL and optioned to Triple-A June 14, but hasn’t pitched since. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) June 23, 2023

The team is also awaiting word on Sal Frelick, who exited the first game of Nashville’s doubleheader on Thursday after fouling a ball off his right knee.