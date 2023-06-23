Game Thread #75: Milwaukee Brewers (38-36) @ Cleveland Guardians (36-38)

The Brewers start a 10-game road trip tonight, beginning with a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians.
Wade Miley starts the series opener for the Brewers. Shane Bieber gets the ball for the Guardians.
Craig Counsell is sticking with a few lineup adjustments he made earlier this week against right-handed pitchers. After hitting near the top of the lineup for much of the year, Jesse Winker and Willy Adames have been relocated to the middle of the order. William Contreras bats second. Raimel Tapia draws another start in right field over Blake Perkins.
First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. CT.
Lineups
