Sixth-inning outburst leads Brewers to 7-1 win over Guardians

A five-run sixth inning propelled Wade Miley and the Brewers to a win in Friday night’s series opener against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Brewers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. After William Contreras doubled, Willy Adames poked a single up the middle to drive him in.

Adames would deliver the big blow in a breakout sixth inning for a Brewers’ offense that struggled against Guardians starter Shane Bieber through the first five frames.

After Contreras led off the sixth with a single and Rowdy Tellez followed with a double, Adames launched a hanging slider from Bieber out to left field for a three-run blast.

The home run increased Milwaukee’s lead to 4-0.

The Brewers were not finished. Joey Wiemer and Christian Yelich added insurance runs with RBI singles, making it a 6-0 game.

Adames wasn’t finished, either. He hit a booming double off the wall in the seventh and smashed his second home run of the game in the ninth to make it 7-1.

The offensive breakthrough supplied starter Wade Miley with ample run support.

The left-hander looked sharp in his second start since returning from the injured list. Miley scattered three hits across six scoreless innings while striking out three.

Sophia Minnaert reported that cramping issues cut Miley’s outing short after 67 pitches.

Wade Miley gave a thumbs up and said he had a cramp leaving the dugout after six scoreless innings.



6 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO, 67 pitches.

11 scoreless innings since returning from the IL. — Sophia Minnaert (@SophiaMinnaert) June 24, 2023

The Guardians scored their lone run on a seventh-inning home run by Jose Ramirez off Peter Strzelecki. Adrian Houser and Matt Bush covered the final two innings to close out the win.

The Brewers will go for the series win on Saturday afternoon. Freddy Peralta starts opposite Tanner Bibee. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. CT.