Game Thread #76: Milwaukee Brewers (39-36) @ Cleveland Guardians (36-39)

After a huge 7-1 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night, the Brewers aim to make it two straight and earn a series victory over Cleveland on Saturday afternoon.

Freddy Peralta starts for Milwaukee opposite Tanner Bibee for the Guardians. William Contreras bats second and starts at catcher, with Willy Adames hitting fourth after a two-homer, 11-base night Friday. Jesse Winker has DH duties.

First pitch is at 3:10 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.