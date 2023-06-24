Brewers drop game two to Cleveland, 4-2

Box Score

The Brewers dropped game two of their three-game series to the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday afternoon by a final score of 4-2 after the bullpen allowed two inherited runners to score in the sixth inning.

Freddy Peralta got the start for Milwaukee and looked strong to begin, facing the minimum number of batters in the first three innings.

Milwaukee struck first in the top of the first as Christian Yelich singled and later scored on a one-out error by right fielder David Fry, who dropped a Rowdy Tellez lineout to give the Crew a quick 1-0 lead.

The Brewers added to their lead in the third, as Yelich walked, stole second, and came around to score on a single by William Contreras to make it 2-0.

Great piece of hitting from Contreras. #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/twFVmJXLlL — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) June 24, 2023

Peralta finally ran into some trouble in the fourth, loading the bases with a single and two walks before inducing a run-scoring double play from Josh Naylor to make it 2-1. He then got out of the inning without allowing any further damage.

In the sixth, Peralta allowed back-to-back singles from Amed Rosario and Jose Ramirez before being pulled. With Hoby Milner on to pitch, Naylor then singled home Rosario to tie it up at 2-2 before David Fry got a two-out single to score Ramirez and make it 3-2.

Peralta finished with five-plus innings of work, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks with five strikeouts. Milner received his second blown save of the season while Elvis Peguero allowed the go-ahead run to score in relief of Milner.

The Guardians padded their lead in the eighth via a Josh Bell double and an RBI single by Andres Gimenez to make it 4-2.

Milwaukee didn’t put much of a fight against the Cleveland bullpen, totaling just one baserunner in the final three innings, a one-out single by Brian Anderson in the ninth.

Yelich scored both of Milwaukee’s runs as he reached three times via a hit and two walks. Contreras, Anderson, and Luis Urias had Milwaukee's other three hits while Willy Adames and Jesse Winker each reached via walks.

Milwaukee will look to take the series in the rubber match on Sunday, when Corbin Burnes matches up with Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 12:40 p.m.