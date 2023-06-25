Brewers prevail in extra innings over Guardians, take series with 5-4 win

Box Score

The Brewers start out their three-city, ten-game road trip with a series win. After losing last night to the Guardians, the Brewers took the rubber match to extra innings before pulling off a 5-4 win in 10 innings in Cleveland.

The Guardians struck first this afternoon. Josh Naylor hit a solo home run in the second inning to give them a 1-0 lead early.

However, the Brewers provided some support for Corbin Burnes in the third. Joey Wiemer led off with a single, and then back-to-back doubles from Christian Yelich and Owen Miller scored a run each, giving the Brewers a 2-1 lead. Rowdy Tellez drove in another with a single, increasing the lead to 3-1.

The Brewers manufactured another run in the fourth by turning a walk from Andruw Monasterio into a run after Blake Perkins moved him from first to third on a single. Joey Wiemer brought in Monasterio on a sacrifice fly, and the Brewers had built a 4-1 lead.

That looked like it would be enough for Corbin Burnes early on. Despite the solo home run in the second inning, Burnes kept the Guardians in check through the first five innings. No Guardians made it past second except for Naylor’s home run. However, it all fell apart in the sixth inning.

Jose Ramirez led off the inning with a walk and Andres Gimenez tripled, closing the gap to 4-2. Tyler Freeman drew a walk to put a runner on first and third. A wild pitch after that brought in Gimenez and moved Freeman to third. Will Brennan tied it there with a single to bring in Freeman. After allowing another single to Bo Naylor, Hoby Milner came in and finished up the inning with a groundout to Steven Kwan. The damage was done, and the game was tied at 4-4.

From there, the bullpens battled to keep the game at 4-4. Cleveland’s bullpen combined for one hit allowed and two walks with two strikeouts in the seventh, eighth, and ninth. On the Brewers side, after Milner, it was Joel Payamps for two innings and Devin Williams for an inning. Payamps worked around two hits and Williams had a 1-2-3 inning, taking the game to extra innings.

The game went into the 10th and the Brewers struck right away. With Joey Wiemer starting at second, Owen Miller just missed a home run but hit a double off the top of the wall in left to bring in Wiemer and give the Brewers a 5-4 lead. Raimel Tapia also drew a two-out walk in the inning, but that was it for the offense.

With Williams used in the ninth, the Brewers went to Elvis Peguero in the bottom of the inning. The Guardians put Amed Rosario at second to start the inning. Peguero started with a strikeout to Jose Ramirez, then got another strikeout from Josh Naylor. The Guardians did get the go-ahead run on base when Peguero hit Gimenez with a pitch, but Myles Straw popped out to end the game and give Peguero his first major league save.

Christian Yelich, Owen Miller, and Blake Perkins led the offense with two-hit days. Miller added on two RBI as well. Joey Wiemer had a 1-for-3 day with an RBI and two runs scored. Unfortunately, Brian Anderson went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts and Willy Adames also had an 0-for-5 day. The Guardians outhit the Brewers 10-8, but the Brewers were 3-for-9 with runners in scoring position compared to the Guardians' 1-for-10 day.

Next up is a trip to New York to face the Mets for four games. Colin Rea and Justin Verlander will face off in game one of the series. First pitch is at 6:10 p.m.