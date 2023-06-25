Series Preview: Milwaukee Brewers @ New York Mets

As the Brewers continue their ten-game road trip, they will hit the halfway point of the season this week in New York. With four games coming up, they will reach game 81 on Thursday, and they currently sit a half game behind the Reds in the NL Central. Meanwhile, the Mets are 35-42 and 15 games back in the NL East. That includes a 6-15 record in June, and they haven’t won a series since a sweep of the Phillies to start off the month. The first time these two teams met was in April, and the Brewers swept the series in Milwaukee.

Lineups

While the Mets have some power in their lineup, they’ve mostly been an average offense this season. Their 102 wRC+ is 12th in the league. Brandon Nimmo leads off for this lineup with the strongest average and OBP on the team (.281/.373/.424, 129 wRC+). Behind him is Starling Marte, who leads the team with 20 steals but has little power (.258/.312/.340, 87 wRC+). In the middle of the lineup is the punch of Francisco Lindor (.222/.308/.437, 14 HR, 107 wRC+) and Pete Alonso (.221/.314/.526, 23 HR, 131 wRC+).

Meanwhile, the Brewers offensive struggles have been well known throughout this season, but they’ve shown some signs of life. Christian Yelich is hitting .350/.435/.650 in his last 14 days, and Willy Adames is at .262/.326/.429. The offense is averaging 4.18 runs per game in the last two weeks.

Probable Pitchers

Monday, June 26 @ 6:10 p.m.: Colin Rea vs. Justin Verlander

Colin Rea has struggled in his last couple of starts. In his last start against the Diamondbacks, he allowed five runs (four earned) in 5 1⁄ 3 innings. So far in June, he has a 4.87 ERA and 3.86 FIP in four starts over 20 1⁄ 3 innings, with 19 strikeouts compared to 8 walks.

The Brewers missed Justin Verlander during the first series between the teams, as he spent the first month of the season on the IL. Verlander returned in May but hasn’t looked like the Cy Young pitcher that he was last season. In nine starts this season, he’s posted a 4.50 ERA and 4.33 FIP. In his last start against the Astros, he allowed four runs in seven innings.

Tuesday, June 27 @ 6:10 p.m.: Julio Teheran vs. David Peterson

Julio Teheran continued his dominance since the Brewers added him to the rotation, posting five scoreless innings in his last start against the Diamondbacks. He walked four and struck out three in the start. In six starts, he has a 1.53 ERA and a 3.92 FIP.

On the other side, David Peterson has been having a very difficult — albeit unlucky — season. The first time these two teams met, the Brewers scored five runs off of Peterson in four innings pitched. Peterson was optioned down to the minors after allowing six runs in five innings against the Nationals on May 15, but will be recalled to make the start on Tuesday. In the majors this season, he has an 8.08 ERA and 4.78 FIP.

Wednesday, June 28 @ 6:10 p.m.: TBD vs. Kodai Senga

The Brewers haven’t announced their last two starters for the series yet, but this would be Wade Miley’s turn to pitch. Miley pitched six scoreless innings against the Guardians on Friday. However, he left after just 67 pitches thrown when he felt some cramping while warming up in the seventh. Miley said after the game that it wasn’t serious and he left the game early to be safe. In two starts since his return from the IL, he’s pitched 11 scoreless innings.

Kodai Senga has been the unexpected leader of the rotation for the Mets this season. In his first season with the Mets after coming over from Japan, he has a 3.52 ERA and 4.13 FIP, with a 10.9 K/9 and 5.2 BB/9. The Brewers didn’t face him the first time these two teams met.

Thursday, June 29 @ 6:10 p.m.: TBD vs. Max Scherzer

Thursday’s starter is also TBD for the Brewers, but this would be Freddy Peralta’s turn in the rotation. Peralta was roughed up against the Guardians, pitching just five innings with three runs allowed in Saturday’s loss.

Max Scherzer has also not had his ace form this season. He’s posted a 3.95 ERA and 4.13 FIP in 13 starts this season. The first time the Brewers faced him, they scored five runs off of him in 5 1⁄ 3 IP. Scherzer has been better in his last two starts, and in his last start against the Phillies, he allowed two runs in six innings on Saturday.

Bullpen

David Robertson has continued to excel in his first year with the Mets, taking over the closer role after an injury to Edwin Diaz. In 29 games over 33 innings, he has a 1.64 ERA and 2.94 FIP with a 10.9 K/9 and 11 saves. Brooks Raley (2.77 ERA, 4.19 FIP in 26 innings), Adam Ottavino (3.77 ERA, 4.59 FIP in 31 innings), and Jeff Brigham (4.00 ERA, 4.86 FIP in 27 innings) have been the core of the Mets bullpen after Robertson.

Meanwhile, Devin Williams has matched David Robertson as the closer for the Brewers, with a 1.82 ERA and 3.72 FIP with 13 saves in 25 games. Williams big problem has been his walk rate, which is up to 5.1 BB/9 in 2023. Bryse Wilson has been the innings eater in the bullpen (2.75 ERA, 3.88 FIP in 36 innings), and Peter Strzelecki (4.72 ERA, 3.88 FIP), Joel Payamps (2.43 ERA, 3.99 FIP), and Hoby Milner (2.76 ERA, 4.26 FIP) have formed the core of the Brewers bullpen.

Prediction

With the Mets struggling and the Brewers on a bit of a rebound, this looks like a good chance for them to build on some recent success. It’s still a concerning series with the potential strength of the Mets rotation, but the Brewers have swept the Mets already and do match up well. I’ll take the Brewers to win three of four, assuming Miley is good to go for his start.