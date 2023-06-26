Brewers Week in Review: Week 13

Last Week’s Results

Monday: Diamondbacks 9, Brewers 1

Tuesday: Brewers 7, Diamondbacks 5

Wednesday: Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 1

Friday: Brewers 7, Guardians 1

Saturday: Guardians 4, Brewers 2

Sunday: Brewers 5, Guardians 4

Division Standings

Reds: 41-37

Brewers: 40-37 (0.5 GB)

Cubs: 37-39 (3 GB)

Pirates: 35-42 (5.5 GB)

Cardinals: 32-45 (8.5 GB)

Last Week

Reds: 4-2

Brewers: 3-3

Cubs: 4-1

Pirates: 1-6

Cardinals: 3-2

Top Pitching Performance

Wade Miley was stellar in his second start since returning from the injured list. Miley threw six shutout innings against the Guardians in Friday’s win, scattering three hits and striking out three.

Top Hitting Performance

Willy Adames broke through with his best performance of the season on Friday, collecting four hits in five at-bats while driving in five of the Brewers’ seven runs. Adames homered twice and finished a triple short of hitting for the cycle. Adames went hitless in the final two games of the series, but his .259/.310/.519 line for the week made him easily the best performer in an otherwise scuffling lineup.

Injury Notes & Roster Moves

Matt Bush and Trevor Megill

The Brewers optioned Megill to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday and activated Bush the following day. Bush appeared twice in the Guardians series in his first action with the Brewers since April 23.

Jon Singleton

Singleton, whom the Brewers designated for assignment on June 17, rejected an outright assignment and elected free agency on Wednesday. The Houston Astros signed him to a minor-league contract on Saturday.

Jason Alexander

The Brewers sent Alexander, who has been out since spring training with a rotator cuff strain, on a rehab assignment to Double-A Biloxi on Tuesday. He previously made a pair of appearances with the Rookie-level ACL Brewers. After starting for Biloxi on Tuesday, Alexander’s rehab was transferred to Triple-A Nashville, for whom he started on Sunday.

Brandon Woodruff

Woodruff threw his first bullpen on Saturday since landing on the injured list in early April. The right-hander has a lengthy build-up period ahead and hopes to return after the All-Star break.