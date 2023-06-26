Minor League Roundup Week #13

Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players, and more. Here is the week 13 roundup.

AAA Nashville

The Sounds split six games with the Norfolk Tides (48-26) to finish the first half of the season at 40-34, eight games back of the first-half winning Tides and 3.5 games behind the Iowa Cubs in the International League West division.

Josh VanMeter made the most of his limited playing time this week, slashing .375/.667/1.500 in just eight at-bats with three homers, six walks, and five runs scored. Mike Brosseau, Keston Hiura, Alex Jackson, and Tyler Naquin all homered as well, as Jackson slashed .545/.545/1.000 with a team-high six hits in 11 at-bats. As a team, the Sounds slashed .239/.327/.418 with seven homers and 26 runs scored on the week.

Robert Gasser stayed hot with another strong start this week, allowing one run over 6 ⅓ innings on five hits and no walks with nine strikeouts. Not to be outdone, Thomas Pannone went 6 ⅔ innings with one run allowed on five hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts in his start. Jason Alexander also had a strong rehab start, going 4 ⅔ innings and allowing just one unearned run with three strikeouts. As a team, the Sounds pitching staff had a 2.94 ERA with 52 strikeouts over 52 innings, finishing the first half with a league-best 3.99 ERA.

Nashville kicks off the second half of the season on Wednesday with six games in Memphis against the Redbirds. Memphis went 39-36 in the first half, including a six-game split with Nashville in April.

AA Biloxi

The Shuckers split six games with the Chattanooga Lookouts (38-30) to finish the first half of the season at 34-35, 7.5 games behind Pensacola in the Southern League South.

Tyler Black had a pair of home runs, while fellow top prospects Jackson Chourio and Jeferson Quero each went deep themselves. Black also stole three more bases, giving him 40 on the season compared to just five times caught stealing (88.9%). As a team, the Shuckers slashed .253/.383/.374 with five homers and 32 runs scored.

Carlos F. Rodriguez had a solid six innings of work in his start this week, allowing no runs on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Russell Smith allowed just an unearned run in three innings out of the bullpen while punching out five batters, and James Meeker went three scoreless innings himself. As a pitching staff, the Shuckers finished the week with a 4.76 ERA and 54 strikeouts over 51 innings.

Biloxi starts the second half of the season on Wednesday against the Mississippi Braves, who finished the first half at 33-35. The Shuckers went 5-4 against the Braves in the first half.

High-A Wisconsin

The Rattlers had another split against the Lansing Lugnuts (32-36) to finish the first half at 28-39.

Joe Gray Jr. had two homers and eight RBIs this week while also leading the team with eight hits. Darrien Miller had six hits including a homer of his own. Robert Moore led the team with a .480 OBP, reaching 12 times with six hits and six walks. As a team, the Rattlers slashed .247/.330/.360 with three homers and 29 runs scored this week.

Jacob Misiorowski had a pair of starts this week, striking out 10 batters and allowing two runs over 7 ⅓ innings, although he did struggle with his command a bit, walking six. Brannon Jordan made two scoreless relief appearances, totaling 3 ⅔ innings and allowing just one hit and no walks compared to five strikeouts. As a staff, the Rattlers finished the week with a 3.67 ERA, striking out 39 batters over 54 innings.

Wisconsin starts the second half of the season on Wednesday against the Quad Cities River Bandits, who finished the first half at 32-37. After dropping four of six to the Bandits in April, the Rattlers were swept in six games back in May for a 2-10 record in the first half.

A Carolina

The Mudcats lost four of five to the Lynchburg Hillcats (2-1) to end the first half at 33-30 and begin the second half at 1-2.

Jace Avina, Luis Lara, Quinton Low, and Hedbert Perez all homered this week, as Perez stayed hot with another six hits, slashing .333/.368/.500. Lara and Luke Adams each had six hits of their own, as Adams slashed a strong .500/.647/.500 with four walks compared to just two strikeouts. As a team, the Mudcats slashed .233/.305/.352 with four homers and 18 runs scored.

Logan Henderson had two strong starts for Carolina, totaling six innings and allowing just one run on one walk and three hits with 10 strikeouts. Will Childers, Shane Smith, and Miguel Guerrero combined for nine shutout innings in relief this week, striking out eight batters and allowing just eight hits and three walks. As a team, the Mudcats finished with a 4.20 ERA, striking out 49 batters across 45 innings.

Carolina now goes on the road to take on the Down East Wood Ducks (2-1) for six games. In 10 games in the first half, the Mudcats went 7-3 against the Ducks.

Performances by Top 10 Brewers Prospects (Weekly Performance; Season Totals)

(MLB No. 3) OF Jackson Chourio (AA): .250/.273/.450 (20 at-bats), 1 HR, 6 RBI; .252/.308/.416 (262 at-bats), 10 HR, 46 RBI (MLB No. 20) OF Sal Frelick (AAA): .188/.188/.188 (16 at-bats), 0 HR, 0 RBI; .253/.349/.368 (95 at-bats), 1 HR, 9 RBI (MLB No. 79) C Jeferson Quero (AA): .385/.529/.615 (13 at-bats), 1 HR, 2 RBI; .265/.338/.475 (181 at-bats), 10 HR, 31 RBI (MLB No. 93) RHP Jacob Misiorowski (High-A): 7 ⅓ IP, 7 H, 2 ER (2.45 ERA), 6 BB, 10 SO; 42 ⅓ IP, 19 H, 11 ER (2.34 ERA), 21 BB, 66 SO OF/2B/3B Tyler Black (AA): .389/.500/.778 (18 at-bats), 2 HR, 5 RBI; .263/.429/.480 (198 at-bats), 10 HR, 32 RBI SS Eric Brown Jr. (High-A): .214/.353/.214 (14 at-bats), 0 HR, 0 RBI; .262/.365/.333 (168 at-bats), 2 HR, 10 RBI LHP Robert Gasser (AAA): 6 ⅓ IP, 5 H, 1 ER (1.42 ERA), 0 BB, 9 SO; 74 ⅓ IP, 63 H, 33 ER (4.00 ERA), 30 BB, 87 SO 2B/SS Robert Moore (High-A): .353/.480/.588 (17 at-bats), 0 HR, 2 RBI; .229/.325/.400 (245 at-bats), 6 HR, 33 RBI RHP Abner Uribe (AAA): 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER (0.00 ERA), 2 BB, 6 SO; 18 ⅔ IP, 8 H, 4 ER (1.93 ERA), 15 BB, 36 SO RHP Carlos F. Rodriguez (AA): 6 IP, 3 H, 0 ER (0.00 ERA), 2 BB, 5 SO; 62 ⅔ IP, 43 H, 21 ER (3.02 ERA), 31 BB, 83 SO

*MLB.com released a New Top 100 list on Monday, with Misiorowski joining Chourio, Frelick, and Quero on the list.