Game Thread #78: Milwaukee Brewers (40-37) @ New York Mets (35-42)

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their 10-game road trip into New York. Colin Rea will get the start against Justin Verlander. The Brewers enter Monday only 0.5 games out of first place, just behind the streaking Cincinnati Reds. The Mets, on the other hand, fourth in the NL East, are 15 games back of first place.

Justin Verlander has had plenty of success against the Brewers throughout his decorated career, including a no-hitter back in 2007 while a member of the Detroit Tigers. In 2023, Verlander isn’t showing the same form as back in 2007. He goes into this series with a 4.50 ERA and 1.21 WHIP. This is after another successful season in 2022, one in which he finished with a 1.75 ERA.

Lineups