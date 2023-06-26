Colin Rea’s strong start helps Brewers to a 2-1 win over the Mets

The story so far as the Brewers approach the All-Star break has been their problems with injuries. The pitching staff in particular has been pressed, with guys having to step up to keep the Brewers in contention in the NL Central.

One of those pitchers has been Colin Rea. While some have thrived, Rea has been up and down. He entered Monday’s contest with an ERA north of 4.00, along with a 3-4 record. He’s given solid outings, such as the five-inning performance against the Baltimore Orioles where he struck out eight while giving up three hits. But he has also struggled, as he gave up four earned runs across seven hits his last time out.

On Monday, he gave exactly what the Brewers need while the offense struggled. His strong outing, along with a Joey Wiemer home run would be enough to give the Brewers a 2-1 win against the Mets.

The Brewers had their chances early to strike against Justin Verlander, but couldn’t quite get over the hump against the right-hander. In the 1st, the Brewers managed to get the bases loaded with only one out against the Mets starter, but they couldn’t get a run across. In the following inning, they again got two runners on base, but William Contreras struck out to eliminate the threat. In the first five innings, the entire of Verlander’s start, the Brewers had a man in scoring position in four of them but scored zero runs.

While the Brewers struggled to find a run, the Mets got one in the 4th. Starling Marte opened the inning with a single to center. He then stole second before advancing to third on a poor throw from Contreras. Now on third, he was able to provide the first run of the game when he came home on a Francisco Lindor sacrifice fly, making it 1-0 Mets.

As mentioned at the top, Colin Rea was outstanding on the mound. Starling Marte’s quest around the bases in the 4th would be the only time a Met made it into scoring position against Rea. He allowed just three hits across 6.1 innings of work while striking out three as well. He only allowed multiple base runners in one inning, when Daniel Vogelbach got on via dropped third strike in that 4th inning that saw the Mets take the lead.

While the Brewers kept getting runners into scoring position, the go-ahead run would come without a runner on second or third. In the 6th, with Justin Verlander done for the night, Jesse Winker led off with a single. Three batters later, Joey Weimer gave the Brewers the lead with one swing of the bat, hitting a two-run home run to straightaway center field to make it a 2-1 Brewers lead.

Just as the story of the game was Colin Rea keeping the Mets quiet, they were also historically bad with runners in scoring position. They out-hit the Mets 7-3 but were 0-11 with men in scoring position. They had runners in scoring position in six of the nine innings, but couldn’t get any runs across during those chances.

The pitching staff propelled the Brewers to the victory, as the bullpen delivered a shutout to secure the 2-1 win. The win, combined with the Reds’ loss, would mean the Brewers find themselves back in first place in the NL Central. They are now winners of seven of their last ten.