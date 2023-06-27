Game Thread #79: Milwaukee Brewers (41-37) @ New York Mets (35-43)

After eking out a 2-1 victory on Monday night, the Brewers are winners of two straight and three of four to begin their 10-game road trip. They’ll look to make it three straight against the Mets on Tuesday, as Julio Teheran gets the start against David Peterson for New York.

Black Perkins leads off and starts in right field, with Christian Yelich in left and Joey Wiemer in center. Rowdy Tellez gets the night off and Andruw Monasterio starts at shortstop with Willy Adames at DH.

First pitch is at 6:10 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.