Brewers fall in game two, 7-2

After winning the opener against the Mets, the Brewers entered game two hoping to continue their recent winning ways. Julio Teheran took the mound for the Brewers while David Peterson was on the mound for New York. Both pitchers were dealing through the first three innings until Teheran got into trouble in the bottom of the fourth.

Brandon Nimmo led off with a solo home run, and one out later, Francisco Lindor hit a solo home run, giving the Mets a two-run advantage. Teheran would get in trouble again in the bottom of the fifth inning, when Nimmo homered again, this time bringing Vogelbach home as well, and the Mets led 4-0.

Teheran would allow another two runs in the bottom half of the sixth inning, when Pham doubled to left, scoring Pete Alonso. Vogelbach would then follow that up with a two-run blast that extended the New York lead to 7-0.

The Brewers would pose a threat in the top of the eighth inning, as Contreras singled to left and Yelich drew a walk. With two men on and nobody out, Adames lined out and Owen Miller struck out, bringing Brian Anderson to the plate. Anderson would hit a double that scored both men on base, bringing the Brewers to within five, however, that would be the end of the offensive production.

Milwaukee will attempt to take game two of the four-game series on Wednesday as Wade Miley takes the hill for the Crew opposite Kodai Senga. The first pitch is at 6:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.