Brewers call up Thomas Pannone, demote Peter Strzelecki

The Brewers have announced that left-hander Thomas Pannone has been selected from Triple-A Nashville, with right-handed reliever Peter Strzelecki optioned down to open up a spot.

After a breakout campaign in his rookie year with a 2.83 ERA across 30 appearances in 2022 with the Crew, Strzelecki has struggled to a 4.54 ERA across 36 appearances this season, including a 7.88 ERA over his last seven appearances and a 5.87 ERA over his las 15 games.

To replace Strzelecki, Milwaukee turns to Pannone, who last appeared in the big leagues with the Blue Jays back in 2019. In two seasons with the Jays, he went 7-7 with a 5.43 ERA across 49 appearances (13 starts).

In 11 appearances (nine starts) with the Sounds this season, Pannone is 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 50 strikeouts compared to 13 walks. He’ll be used as another lefty option out of the bullpen while Strzelecki tries to right the ship in the minors.