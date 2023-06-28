Game Thread #80: Milwaukee Brewers (41-38) @ New York Mets (36-43)

The Brewers will look to bounce back from a rough loss against the Mets on Wednesday night, as Wade Miley takes the hill opposite Kodai Senga for New York.

In two starts since returning from the injured list, Miley has tossed 11 scoreless innings, earning the win in both games against the Pirates and Guardians. He made his first start of the season back in April against the Mets, earning a win as he allowed no runs across six scoreless. He’ll look to repeat that success at Citi Field tonight.

Christian Yelich returns to the leadoff spot Wednesday, with Jesse Winker at DH and Luis Urias getting the night off. First pitch is at 6:10 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.