Brewers bounce back with 5-2 win over Mets

Box Score

The Brewers bounced back from a tough loss Tuesday night to beat the Mets 7-2 on Wednesday, backed by a strong performance from Milwaukee’s bullpen.

The Crew struck in the first inning, as Jesse Winker hit a double with two outs to bring home Christian Yelich and Willy Adames for a quick 2-0 lead.

New York got one back in the bottom of the second, as Tommy Pham took Wade Miley deep to cut the score to 2-1.

Miley got into some trouble in the fourth, starting the inning with three walks and a single to allow the Mets to tie it up at 2-2 without recording an out. He then struck out Brett Baty looking and induced a 5-4-3 double play from Mark Canha to escape with limited damage.

Milwaukee took the lead back in the sixth, as Owen Miller doubled and came around to score on a Blake Perkins single to make it 3-2.

After a quick two outs from Winker and Miller to open the eighth, the Brewers mounted a rally, as Brian Anderson doubled before Perkins walked, Joey Wiemer got hit by a pitch, and Yelich drove two home with a single.

Wiemer’s hit by pitch was controversial, however, as Mets manager Buck Showalter got tossed after arguing that Wiemer was in the process of swinging at the ball on the pitch.

Even with the extra two runs, the Brewers had enough to escape with a victory, winning 5-2 behind a strong five innings from the bullpen after Miley’s early exit.

Bryse Wilson earned his third win of the season, tossing 1 2⁄ 3 scoreless innings. Hoby Milner finished the sixth, and Elvis Peguero, Joel Payamps, and Devin Williams each added a scoreless inning to close out the victory.

Yelich went 3-for-5 with two RBIs while Winker went 2-for-5 with two RBIs of his own.

Milwaukee will aim to take three of four from the struggling Mets in the series finale on Thursday night. Adrian Houser returns to the rotation opposite Max Scherzer for New York. First pitch is at 6:10 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin.