Series Preview: Milwaukee Brewers @ Pittsburgh Pirates

Two weeks after sweeping the Pittsburgh Pirates at home, the Brewers will play another three-game series against their division rival this weekend, this time on the road.

The National League Central standings looked much different when the teams squared off for the first time in mid-June.

Pittsburgh entered that series clinging onto a half-game lead of first place after being swept by the Chicago Cubs. The Brewers’ sweep restored Milwaukee to first place, and the Pirates’ losing streak would go on to reach 10 games.

The Brewers enter Thursday a half-game behind the Cincinnati Reds for the division lead. The Pirates are five games back.

Pitching Matchups

Friday, June 30 @ 6:05 p.m.: Freddy Peralta vs. Osvaldo Bido

Peralta has continued to battle command issues and big innings in most of his starts. His last outing came against the Cleveland Guardians on June 24. Peralta struck out five in five innings but could not record an out in the sixth inning and allowed three runs. He walked three and allowed four hits. In 15 starts, the right-hander is sitting on a 4.65 ERA and 4.67 FIP.

Bido is making his fourth career MLB start after the Pirates selected him to their roster on June 14. The 27-year-old has thrown the ball well in his first three outings, posting a 3.45 ERA and 2.94 FIP in 15 2⁄ 3 innings. Bido features a sweeping slider as his best pitch and uses a balanced mix of sinkers and four-seam fastballs. He also throws a changeup and cutter.

The first game of the series will be telecast exclusively on Apple TV+ and requires a paid subscription to watch. An audio broadcast will be available on the Brewers Radio Network.

Saturday, July 1 @ 3:05 p.m.: Corbin Burnes vs. Johan Oviedo

Burnes started well enough in his last outing against the Guardians on June 25, but he allowed three of his four earned runs in a sixth inning that he failed to complete. Questionable pitch sequencing has limited Burnes to a league-average performance this year (4.10 ERA, 4.31 FIP) compared to his past dominance.

Oviedo is a former top prospect in his fourth big-league season. The St. Louis Cardinals shipped the now-25-year-old to the Pirates as part of last summer’s Jose Quintana trade. Oviedo has electric stuff, including a hard-biting slider and upper-90s fastball, but is seeking consistency at the game’s highest level. Since a pair of seven-run blowups in late April and early May, Oviedo owns a 2.96 ERA and 3.90 FIP in his last nine starts.

Sunday, July 2 @ 12:35 p.m. CT: Colin Rea vs. Rich Hill

Rea is coming off his best start as a Brewer, throwing 6 1⁄ 3 innings of one-run ball in Monday’s 2-1 win over the Mets. The veteran’s stats are below average across the board, but he has done his job as a back-of-the-rotation arm. Rea has worked at least five innings in all but one of his 13 starts and never allowed more than four earned runs in an outing.

The Brewers saw Hill in their last series against the Pirates. They recorded only three hits against the 43-year-old in five innings but scored four runs thanks to six walks. Like Rea for the Brewers, Hill has served the role of a veteran innings-eater in Pittsburgh’s rotation.

Prediction

The Pirates took the first two games of their three-game series against the San Diego Padres and will go for the sweep on Thursday. Pittsburgh has had a streaky season and could be embarking on another winning streak. Oviedo’s raw stuff poses a challenging matchup for the Brewers’ offense. They will also face a left-handed starter in Hill, which has proven to be the lineup’s Achilles heel. The Pirates could easily sneak up on the Brewers with a 2-1 series win.