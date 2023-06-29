Brewers recall Brice Turang, option Luis Urias to Nashville

With the Brewers continue to search for more offensive production, they are bringing back one of their rookies. After a demotion to Nashville to get some work at the plate, Brice Turang is returning to the major league lineup. He was recalled by the Brewers today, and they optioned Luis Urias to Nashville as a corresponding move.

Since returning to Nashville, Turang has been hitting the ball well. In 15 games with the Sounds, he’s gone 17-for-57 with 3 home runs, 15 RBI, 6 doubles, 6 walks, and 10 strikeouts. That’s good for a .298/.365/.561 batting line with a 127 wRC+.

Meanwhile, since his return from the IL, Urias has been struggling heavily at the plate. In 20 games this season, he’s 8-for-55 with 1 HR, 5 RBI, 2 doubles, 7 walks, and 15 strikeouts. His batting line is at .145/.299/.236 with a 60 wRC+.