Game Thread #81: Milwaukee Brewers (42-38) @ New York Mets (36-44)

The Brewers and Mets play their final game of a four-game series tonight in Flushing.

A 5-2 win last night put the Brewers in a position to win the series with another victory tonight.

Adrian Houser starts for Milwaukee. Houser spent the last couple of weeks pitching out of the bullpen after Wade Miley returned from the injured list. The Brewers have transitioned to a six-man starting rotation amidst a stretch of 17 consecutive games without a day off, creating another opportunity for Houser.

Brice Turang returns to the Brewers’ lineup after being recalled from Triple-A Nashville earlier today. William Contreras gets a day off for the series finale, ceding the start at catcher to Victor Caratini. Jesse Winker slides up to the two hole in the batting order.

Max Scherzer takes the mound for the Mets. The 38-year-old is having a down year for his standards, pitching to a 3.95 ERA and 4.13 FIP in 13 starts.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. CT.

Lineups