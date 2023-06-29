Brewers secure series win over Mets with 3-2 victory

Box Score

A seventh-inning sacrifice fly by Brian Anderson and a strong performance by the pitching staff propelled the Brewers to a 3-2 win over the Mets on Thursday night.

The Brewers secured a series win with the victory.

Adrian Houser was effective in his return to the rotation. Houser allowed back-to-back home runs to Brett Baty and Brandon Nimmo in the third inning to give the Mets a 2-0 lead but completed six strong innings without allowing any more damage.

The Brewers had traffic on the bases against Max Scherzer for much of the evening, but as was the case in the first three games of the series, they could not come through with the big hit.

That changed in the sixth. After Rowdy Tellez reached on a one-out single, Victor Caratini tied the game with a two-run home run.

The Brewers took a 3-2 lead in the seventh on Anderson’s sacrifice fly.

William Contreras singled, Willy Adames reached on a hit by pitch, and Owen Miller legged out an infield single to load the bases with one out. Contreras scored the go-ahead run on Anderson’s deep fly ball to center.

Despite a heavy workload on the current road trip, the back end of the bullpen delivered another strong performance to seal the win.

A botched double-play ball off the glove of Anderson and a hit by pitch loaded the bases with no outs against Hoby Milner in the seventh. Elvis Peguero entered and induced an inning-ending double play from Starling Marte to extinguish the fire.

Joel Payamps followed with a perfect eighth inning. Devin Williams struggled to find his fastball in the ninth and loaded the bases to bring up Marte.

For the second time in three innings, the Brewers retired Marte with the bases loaded to end a threat. Williams struck him out on three changeups to secure the save.

The Brewers travel to Pittsburgh for a three-game weekend series against the Pirates. Freddy Peralta starts opposite Osvaldo Bido in the first game on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT and will be telecast exclusively on Apple TV+.