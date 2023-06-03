Brewers place Darin Ruf and Tyrone Taylor on injured list, recall Blake Perkins, select Jon Singleton

The injury bug continues to bite the Brewers, as the club announced on Saturday that it had placed first baseman Darin Ruf and outfielder Tyrone Taylor on the injured list.

In a pair of corresponding moves, the Brewers recalled Blake Perkins and selected Jon Singleton from Triple-A Nashville.

1B Darin Ruf placed on the 10-day injured list with a right knee laceration.



OF Tyrone Taylor placed on the 10-day injured list with a right elbow sprain, retroactive to June 2.



OF Blake Perkins recalled and 1B Jon Singleton selected from Triple-A Nashville.

Taylor was scratched from yesterday’s lineup and will now sit out with an elbow sprain, the same injury that sidelined him to start the season.

The 29-year-old struggled mightily upon his return, slashing .160/.179/.240 for an 8 wRC+.

Ruf started yesterday at first base but left after crashing into the tarp while chasing a foul pop-up. He required stitches for his knee and is headed for an MRI.

And here is the compete list of Brewers roster moves. Darin Ruf is headed for an MRI on his knee.

With Taylor and Ruf on the shelf, the Brewers now have 14 players on the injured list.

The injuries create an opportunity for Singleton, who completes an improbable comeback with his return to the big leagues.

Formerly a top prospect for the Houston Astros, he struggled to a 76 wRC+ in 420 MLB plate appearances across 2014 and 2015. The Astros outrighted him after a rough 2016 season in Triple-A and demoted him to Double-A in 2017. The following January, Singleton received his third minor-league suspension for marijuana use and was released by the Astros.

Singleton remained out of affiliated ball until launching his comeback attempt in Mexico in 2021. After a monster season, the Brewers signed him to a minor-league contract. Since joining the organization, he has put up a strong .230/.378/.448 line (119 wRC+), hitting 34 home runs and walking at a gaudy 19.3% clip.

Singleton’s performance in Nashville has been even more encouraging this year. He has cut his strikeout rate from 27.7% to 19% without sacrificing walks or power. That refined profile has a greater chance of translating to results in the big leagues.

The 31-year-old figures to pair with Rowdy Tellez to cover first base and designated hitter duties while Ruf and Jesse Winker are out of action.

Perkins is getting his second run in the big leagues this season. He recorded just one hit in 14 big-league plate appearances but has slashed an impressive .317/.404/.514 (132 wRC+) in Nashville.