Game Thread #58: Milwaukee Brewers (30-27) @ Cincinnati Reds (26-31)

Colin Rea leads the Brewers as they go for a series win.

By -JP-
Houston Astros v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Brewers are back in action today as they take on the Reds in game two of their series today. Today’s call-ups, Blake Perkins and Jon Singleton, are in the lineup behind today’s starting pitcher, Colin Rea. Here are the lineups for this afternoon.

