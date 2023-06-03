Brewers score ten early, bullpen holds on late for 10-8 win over Reds

Box Score

After a long game on Friday night, the Brewers looked to secure a series win on Saturday afternoon. They got to starter Graham Ashcraft, scoring ten runs off of him, but the bullpen needed to hold on late to secure the win.

The two teams traded runs early, with each team scoring a run from a RBI single. However the Brewers built from there. They turned three hits and a walk into three runs in the second inning, with Blake Perkins, Christian Yelich, and Owen Miller each driving in a run. Then, in the third, the Brewers put their first three batters on base with two singles and a walk. Joey Wiemer drew a one-out walk to bring in one run. Blake Perkins followed him, and hit his first career home run, a grand slam, to increase the lead to 9-1.

The Reds got two runs back in the bottom of the third with a triple, groundout, and home run. The Brewers responded again in the fourth inning, with William Contreras adding a solo home run to increase the Brewers lead to 10-3. That was it for the Brewers scoring in the game, Every Brewers starter except for Owen Miller had a hit in the game. Blake Perkins led the team with a 2-for-4 day and 5 RBI. Joey Wiemer reached base three times (one hit, two walks), and Rowdy Tellez and William Contreras each also had two-hit days.

Meanwhile, Colin Rea pitched well enough to keep the Brewers in a good spot. He pitched five innings, allowing three runs, six hits, and three walks. He also added on five strikeouts. It was not his best start, but it was strong enough for the team.

The Brewers handed it over to the bullpen in the sixth, but Trevor Megill allowed the Reds to get back in striking distance. Megill walked the first three batters he faced, and a sacrifice fly brought the Reds a little closer. The Brewers prevented a run at home on a fielders choice from Matt McLain, but Jonathan India followed that with a single to drive in two runs. After the sixth inning, the Brewers lead was down to 10-6.

Bryse Wilson took the next two innings. He worked around two hits and a walk to keep the score at 10-6. Jake Counsins came in to try to finish the game in the ninth. However, he struggled with the three batters he faced. He walked Jake Fraley to start the inning, then had a wild pitch that moved Fraley to second. A single from Spencer Steer drove in a run, and Nick Senzel also singled.

Craig Counsell made the move to Devin Williams there. Williams got a strikeout of Tyler Stephenson right away, but then walked Will Benson and T.J. Hopkins to bring in another run. The score was 10-8 with the bases loaded and one out at that point. The Reds would get no closer, though. Strikeouts of Kevin Newman and Matt McLain ended the game and gave the Brewers a 10-8 win.

The Brewers will go for the sweep tomorrow afternoon. Adrian Houser will face Ben Lively in the final game of the series. First pitch is at 12:40 PM.