Game Thread #82: Milwaukee Brewers (43-38) @ Pittsburgh Pirates (38-42)

The Brewers start a weekend series in Pittsburgh.

By -JP-
/ new
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It’s Friday Night in Pittsburgh with Freddy on the mound. Christian Yelich, William Contreras, and Rowdy Tellez start up the lineup with Brian Anderson getting the day off. Brice Turang is also back in the lineup today for the second straight day after getting called up.

Here are the lineups for tonight. Game is exclusive to Apple TV for video but there’s also the radio as always.

