Brewers call up Bennett Sousa, send Jake Cousins to Triple-A Nashville

The Brewers announced another bullpen change Sunday morning, recalling left-hander Bennett Sousa from AAA Nashville and sending right-hander Jake Cousins to Nashville.
LHP Bennett Sousa recalled from Triple-A Nashville.— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 4, 2023
RHP Jake Cousins optioned to Triple-A Nashville. pic.twitter.com/kE8Vyw6CAD
Cousins has a 4.82 ERA over nine appearances with the Brewers this season. He pitched Saturday evening against the Reds and failed to record an out, walking one and giving up two hits while allowing two runs in the ninth inning. In eight games with Nashville this season, he has a 5.19 ERA.
Sousa started the season with the Louisville Bats before being designated for assignment and claimed by the Brewers. With AAA Nashville, he has a 3.38 ERA over 12 games (13 1⁄3 innings). He made one appearance with the big-league squad back in early May, allowing two runs over 1 2⁄3 innings in a blowout win over the Dodgers.
