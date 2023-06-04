Brewers call up Bennett Sousa, send Jake Cousins to Triple-A Nashville

The Brewers announced another bullpen change Sunday morning, recalling left-hander Bennett Sousa from AAA Nashville and sending right-hander Jake Cousins to Nashville.

Cousins has a 4.82 ERA over nine appearances with the Brewers this season. He pitched Saturday evening against the Reds and failed to record an out, walking one and giving up two hits while allowing two runs in the ninth inning. In eight games with Nashville this season, he has a 5.19 ERA.