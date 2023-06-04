 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Brewers call up Bennett Sousa, send Jake Cousins to Triple-A Nashville

Milwaukee continues to make bullpen moves for fresh arms

By Harrison_Freuck
/ new
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Brewers announced another bullpen change Sunday morning, recalling left-hander Bennett Sousa from AAA Nashville and sending right-hander Jake Cousins to Nashville.

Cousins has a 4.82 ERA over nine appearances with the Brewers this season. He pitched Saturday evening against the Reds and failed to record an out, walking one and giving up two hits while allowing two runs in the ninth inning. In eight games with Nashville this season, he has a 5.19 ERA.

Sousa started the season with the Louisville Bats before being designated for assignment and claimed by the Brewers. With AAA Nashville, he has a 3.38 ERA over 12 games (13 13 innings). He made one appearance with the big-league squad back in early May, allowing two runs over 1 23 innings in a blowout win over the Dodgers.

More From Brew Crew Ball

Loading comments...