Game Thread #59: Milwaukee Brewers (31-27) @ Cincinnati Reds (26-32)

Brewers go for series win with Adrian Houser on the mound

By Jack Stern
Milwaukee Brewers v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

After winning the first two games of their four-game series against the Reds, the Brewers look to make it three wins in a row and secure the series win this afternoon.

Adrian Houser starts for the Brewers, and Ben Lively starts for the Reds.

First pitch is scheduled for 12:40 p.m. CT.

Lineups

