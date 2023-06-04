Brewers injury updates: Luis Urias, Willy Adames, Eric Lauer, Matt Bush, Wade Miley nearing returns

After injuries have left the Brewers shorthanded for several weeks, the team is on the verge of receiving reinforcements.

IL updates aplenty:



- Luis Urías expected back with Brewers on Tuesday.



- Willy Adames will DH for Wisconsin today, then 2g with Nashville, rejoins Brewers Thursday.



- Eric Lauer starts a rehab assignment with Nashville on Tuesday.



- Matt Bush leaves Tuesday for Nashville. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) June 4, 2023

Luis Urias, who has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring strain on Opening Day, will be activated when the Brewers return home on Tuesday. Fellow infielder Willy Adames is playing as the designated hitter today for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and will play two games with the Nashville Sounds before returning on Thursday.

With both players out, the Brewers have had to turn to utility infielders Brice Turang, Andruw Monasterio and Abraham Toro. While Monasterio’s MLB career has gotten off to a hot start, Turang has looked overmatched by big-league pitching in his rookie season, hitting for a .548 OPS. He and Toro could be candidates to return to Triple-A when Urias and Adames are activated.

On the pitching front, Eric Lauer, Matt Bush and Wade Miley will embark on rehab assignments within the next week. Lauer and Bush will join the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday. Miley will throw a pair of bullpens during the week before starting for the Biloxi Shuckers next Sunday.

A right shoulder impingement has sidelined Lauer since May 21. Miley left a start on May 16 with a lat injury. He was initially supposed to miss six to eight weeks but is ahead of schedule in his recovery. Miley plans to return after one rehab start, which would represent a four-week absence instead of his original timeline.

While the additions of Lauer and Miley will restore depth to the starting rotation, Bush’s return will add an essential piece in the bullpen. Originally slated to be the primary setup man ahead of Devin Williams, Bush struggled mightily in nine appearances while dealing with diminished velocity. He hit the injured list on April 24 with a rotator cuff injury.