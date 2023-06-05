Minor League Roundup Week #10

Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players, and more. Here is the week 10 roundup.

AAA Nashville

The Sounds split six games with the Charlotte Knights (28-29) to remain at .500 with a 28-28 record, 4.5 games behind St. Paul for the International League West lead and 11.5 games behind Norfolk for the overall top record.

Blake Perkins had three homers and six RBIs, slashing .636/.643/1.455 over three games before getting called back up to Milwaukee over the weekend. Alex Jackson added two homers and six hits of his own, slashing .500/.571/1.083 across three games, while Patrick Dorrian had six hits and a homer. As a team, the Sounds slashed .257/.345/.427 with seven homers and 32 runs scored on the week.

Robert Gasser bounced back from a poor start to go seven scoreless innings this week, earning the win as he struck out nine and allowed no walks and five hits. Thomas Pannone also had a strong six innings, allowing just one unearned run and striking out eight batters. As a team, the Sounds pitching staff had a 4.42 ERA with 47 strikeouts over 53 innings.

Nashville now heads to Jacksonville to take on the Jumbo Shrimp (24-32) for seven games, including a doubleheader on Wednesday. They went 2-3 against the Shrimp back in April, although all three losses were by one run.

AA Biloxi

The Shuckers had another 3-3 week, splitting the six-game set with Pensacola (31-20) for the second time this season and remaining five games behind the Blue Wahoos with a 26-25 record on the year.

Tristen Lutz led the team with two homers and six runs scored, slashing .333/.579/.833 across 12 at-bats on the week. Jackson Chourio hit another homer and drove in three runs, although he slashed .208/.296/.417 across 24 at-bats. Felix Valerio led the team with eight hits in 19 at-bats for a .421/.500/.632 slash line, including a homer and six RBIs. As a team, the Shuckers slashed .257/.374/.412 with six homers and 30 runs scored.

Justin Jarvis earned two wins in two starts this week, totaling 12 ⅔ innings while allowing just three runs on 11 hits and three walks with 13 strikeouts. Abner Uribe converted all three of his save opportunities, totaling five strikeouts across three innings. As a pitching staff, the Shuckers had a 5.67 ERA with 58 strikeouts over 54 innings.

Biloxi now travels to Pearl, Mississippi to take on the Braves (24-26). They’re 5-4 against the Braves across two series this season.

High-A Wisconsin

The Rattlers finally got a winning record on the week, taking four of six from the Peoria Chiefs (23-28) to improve to 18-32 on the season, although they remain in last place in the Midwest League West standings.

Willy Adames had a walk and two hits, including a homer, in his first rehab appearance with the Timber Rattlers on Sunday. Joe Gray Jr. and Je’Von Ward each added a home run of their own on the week, and Gray Jr. stayed hot by slashing .348/.444/.478 with a team-high eight hits and five runs, as well as two stolen bases. As a team, the Rattlers slashed .279/.367/.380 with three homers and 32 runs scored this week.

Tyler Woessner had another strong start, going six scoreless innings and allowing just one walk and three hits while striking out seven. Taylor Floyd spanned 4 ⅔ innings over three relief appearances, striking out seven batters of his own. As a staff, the Rattlers finished the week with a 3.38 ERA, striking out 45 batters over 56 innings.

Wisconsin now heads to Michigan to battle the West Michigan Whitecaps (28-23) for the first and only time this season.

A Carolina

The Mudcats took five of six against the Lynchburg Hillcats (23-28) to improve to 29-19 on the season and move into first place, ½ game ahead of the Down East Wood Ducks (28-19) for the division lead.

Luke Adams hit two more homers this week, driving in a team-high seven runs and scoring five runs himself. Jesus Parra and Jose Sibrian each added a homer, as Gregory Barrios led the team with eight hits in 25 at-bats. As a team, the Mudcats slashed .246/.319/.351 with four homers and 36 runs scored.

Jacob Misiorowski had another strong start, allowing one run on three walks and a hit over four innings while adding five strikeouts. Yujanyer Herrera totaled 8 ⅔ innings over a start and a save, allowing three runs (two earned) and striking out six. Will Rudy had a scoreless start himself, allowing just two walks and three hits with five strikeouts over five innings. As a team, the Mudcats had a league-best 1.70 ERA, striking out 47 batters across 53 innings.

Carolina now welcomes the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (19-31) to town for seven games, including a doubleheader on Wednesday. They split their only two games in the first week of the season.

Performances by Top 10 Brewers Prospects (Weekly Performance; Season Totals)