Brewers Week in Review: Week 10

Last Week’s Results

Tuesday: Blue Jays 7, Brewers 2

Wednesday: Brewers 4, Blue Jays 2

Thursday: Blue Jays 3, Brewers 1

Friday: Brewers 5, Reds 4

Saturday: Brewers 10, Reds 8

Sunday: Brewers 5, Reds 1

Division Standings

Brewers: 32-27

Pirates: 31-27 (0.5 GB)

Cubs: 26-32 (5.5 GB)

Reds: 26-33 (6 GB)

Cardinals: 25-3 (7.5 GB)

Last Week

Brewers: 4-2

Pirates: 5-2

Cubs: 4-3

Reds: 2-4

Cardinals: 1-4

Top Pitching Performance

Adrian Houser had his longest outing of the season on Sunday, guiding the Brewers to their third straight win over the Reds. The right-hander went seven innings, allowing one run. Outside of his one run, a home run from Jake Fraley, Houser did a great job keeping the ball on the ground. 11 outs were recorded via the ground ball, as opposed to six in the air in addition to his two strikeouts.

Top Hitting Performance

A name many fans might not have been familiar with going into this week, second baseman Andruw Monasterio made the most of his first week in the Major Leagues. Monasterio collected his first hit on Tuesday, and his first home run on Sunday. He is currently on a five-game hitting streak, slashing .438/.500/.688 this past week.

Injury Notes & Roster Moves

Andruw Monasterio

Monasterio exited the game early on Sunday after catching a stray arm to the face during a pickoff attempt. Manager Craig Counsell said he is “doing fine” and that his removal was just precautionary.

Darin Ruf

Ruf was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right knee laceration. The injury occurred on Friday when Ruf was ranging into foul territory to get a foul ball and slammed into the tarp. The injury required stitches.

Tyrone Taylor

On the same day Ruf was placed on the 10-day injured list, outfielder Tyrone Taylor joined him. Taylor was scratched from the lineup Friday with a right elbow sprain. This is the same elbow that caused him to miss time earlier in the season.

Blake Perkins and Jon Singleton

On Saturday, outfielder Blake Perkins and first baseman Jon Singleton got the call from Triple-A Nashville, in response to the Ruf and Taylor injuries. Perkins hit his first career home run, a grand slam, on Sunday. For Singleton, the selection meant he would be playing in the big leagues for the first time since 2015. He recorded one hit and two runs in two games over the weekend.

Jesse Winker

On Tuesday, outfielder Jesse Winker was placed on the 10-day injured list with a cervical strain. This is the third time in the last four years Winker has missed time due to a neck problem. However, there is no sign of any significant damage this time around. Abraham Toro was recalled in response to this move.

Bennett Sousa and Jake Cousins

Right-hander Jake Cousins was optioned to Triple-A Nashville, with left-hander Bennett Sousa getting recalled. Cousins struggled in the win against the Reds on Saturday, allowing two runs on two hits without recording an out in the ninth inning.

Willy Adames

Shortstop Willy Adames continues his return after being put on the concussion list following a foul ball hit him in the face vs the Giants. He DHed for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Sunday, hitting a home run and a double for the High-A club. He will play two games in Nashville before returning to the Brewers on Thursday.

Luis Urias

Infielder Luis Urias is expected to return to the Brewers on Tuesday, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. Urias has been out for two months with a hamstring strain. He has been rehabbing in Triple-A Nashville since the end of May, where he has slashed .200/.238/.250.

Eric Lauer

Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reported on Sunday that Eric Lauer will make his first rehab start in Nashville on Tuesday. The left-hander has been on the Injured List since May 22 with a shoulder injury.

Wade Miley

Per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Wade Miley is scheduled to pitch for the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers on Sunday. Miley has been on the IL with a posterior strain since the middle of May.

Matt Bush

Hogg also reported on Sunday that Matt Bush will be down in Nashville to begin his rehab assignment on Tuesday. Bush was sent to the IL back in April with right rotator cuff tendonitis and is expected to make a few appearances in the minors before returning to Milwaukee.