Luis Urias returns from injury, Mike Brosseau sent to Triple-A Nashville

The Brewers announced Monday afternoon that Luis Urias was reinstated from the 60-day injured list, Mike Brosseau was optioned to AAA Nashville, and Darin Ruf was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Urias suffered a hamstring injury on opening day against the Cubs and has been rehabbing for the last two weeks with AAA Nashville. Across nine games with the Sounds, Urias slashed .200/.238/.250 with eight hits and four RBIs. He’ll offer some much-needed help against left-handed pitching, starting with Monday night’s game against Reds lefty Andrew Abbott who is making his MLB debut.

In a corresponding move, Brosseau was sent to AAA Nashville. Brosseau is slashing .205/.256/.397 with four homers this season, although he has just four hits in his last 30 at-bats (.133 batting average) dating back to the end of April. He’s also slashing just .196/.245/.326 against lefties after slashing .274/.343/.421 against lefties in 2022.

Ruf, who was removed from Friday’s game with a knee laceration, was moved to the 60-day IL due to a non-displaced fracture of his patella which typically requires a six to eight-week recovery, per Adam McCalvy. His move to the 60-day list was needed to open up a 40-man spot for Urias.