Game Thread #60: Milwaukee Brewers (32-27) @ Cincinnati Reds (26-33)

The Brewers are looking to sweep their four-game series against the Reds with a win tonight.

Julio Teheran takes the mound for his third start as a Brewer after blanking the Blue Jays over six innings last week. Left-hander Andrew Abbott makes his MLB debut for the Reds.

Luis Urias, activated this afternoon a day earlier than expected, returns to the lineup at third base. That moves Brian Anderson to right field. Andruw Monasterio, who left yesterday after colliding with Reds outfielder Will Benson on a pickoff play, is back in action at shortstop.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. CT.

Lineups