Brewers fall to Reds 2-0 in series finale

The Brewers could not complete a sweep of the Reds on Monday night, collecting three hits in a 2-0 loss in the series finale.

Milwaukee’s struggles against left-handed pitching continued as southpaw Andrew Abbot allowed just one hit and struck out six across six shutout innings in his major league debut.

The Brewers made Abbot work early, making him throw 53 pitches through the first two innings.

However, Abbot settled in and required just 52 pitches to complete his final four frames.

Buck Farmer, Lucas Sims, and Alexis Diaz combined to close out the final three innings for the Reds.

Two of the Brewers’ three hits came from Joey Wiemer, who continued his hot hitting on the road trip.

Julio Teheran supplied another strong effort in his third start as a Brewer but was stuck with a tough-luck loss.

In 6 1⁄ 3 innings, Teheran held the Reds to two runs on six hits. His lone blemishes were a pair of solo home runs by Stuart Fairchild and Tyler Stephenson.

Teheran struck out five and walked one.

Hoby Milner recorded the final two outs of the seventh after Teheran departed. Trevor Megill bounced back from a tough outing on Saturday with a perfect eighth that included a pair of strikeouts.

The Brewers return home tomorrow for a six-game homestand against the Orioles and Athletics.

Freddy Peralta gets the ball for Milwaukee tomorrow night, while Kyle Gibson starts for the Orioles. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. CT.