Game Thread #61: Milwaukee Brewers (32-28) vs. Baltimore Orioles (37-22)

Crew sends Freddy Peralta to mound in game one against O's

By Harrison_Freuck
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Brewers welcome the Baltimore Orioles to Milwaukee for the first time since 2017 for three games beginning tonight. Freddy Peralta gets the ball for the Crew opposite Kyle Gibson for the O’s.

With Luis Urias returning from injury on Monday, he’ll have the chance to face his brother Ramon Urias for the first time in the majors as both start for their respective team on Tuesday.

First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. CT.

