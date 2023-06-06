Brewers take down Orioles, win 4-3 in 10 innings

Box Score

The Brewers got their second extra-innings win in five days with the help of nine strikeouts from Freddy Peralta and some late-game heroics from the rookies to defeat the Baltimore Orioles 4-3.

After a 1-2-3 inning by Peralta to open things up, Milwaukee struck in the bottom of the first as Christian Yelich started things off with a double before being driven home on a two-out single by Brian Anderson. Abraham Toro had an RBI single of his own, driving in William Contreras, who walked earlier in the inning, to make it 2-0.

The Orioles answered immediately in the second, using an Austin Hays double and Aaron Hicks two-run homer to make it 2-2.

From there, neither team could plate a run until the seventh despite plenty of opportunities. Milwaukee had a runner on second with one out in the second and a runner at third with one out in the fourth but failed to do anything in either opportunity. Baltimore had runners at the corners with two outs in the third themselves but Joey Wiemer made a great running grab to rob Hicks of more RBIs.

After five strong innings from Peralta, who allowed two runs on six hits and no walks with nine strikeouts, Craig Counsell turned to Elvis Peguero, who pitched a perfect sixth. Joel Payamps got the seventh but allowed a one-out homer to Ryan O’Hearn to give Baltimore a 3-2 lead late.

The Brewers threatened in the bottom half of the inning, but Anderson struck out looking with runners at the corners to end the frame. Milwaukee mounted another rally in the bottom of the eighth with Blake Perkins starting things off with a walk and stolen base before Brice Turang singled up the middle to knot it up at 3-3.

A scoreless ninth from Devin Williams gave Milwaukee the chance to walk it off against O’s closer Felix Bautista. Instead, Bautista made quick work of Contreras, Rowdy Tellez, and Anderson on three straight strikeouts.

Peter Strzelecki kept the Orioles off the board in the 10th with a strong inning, striking out two and not allowing the automatic runner to advance from second. In the bottom of the 10th, Austin Voth got the ball for the Orioles and it looked like he might get out of the inning just as Strzelecki did. After getting a popout from Perkins, walking Urias, and striking out Turang, Wiemer had the opportunity to play hero. In a 1-2 count, he drilled a liner down the left-field line to send the fans home happy with a 4-3 win.

Yelich had a 3-for-4 day while Turang had two hits of his own. Seven different Brewers also drew a walk, including both Yelich and Turang. Milwaukee’s pitching staff combined for 16 strikeouts, including at least one from all six pitchers on the night.

Milwaukee takes on Baltimore in game two of the three-game set tomorrow night. Corbin Burnes starts opposite Dean Kremer at 6:40 p.m. CT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.