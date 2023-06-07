Brewers Reacts Survey: Which Brewer are you most looking forward to returning?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

In this week’s Reacts survey, we’re asking fans who they’re most looking forward to returning from injury. Shortstop Willy Adames, starting pitchers Eric Lauer and Wade Miley, and reliever Matt Bush are all expected to come off the injured list in the next few weeks after rehab assignments.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/F73FQ4/">Please take our survey</a>

Adames went on the IL after a scary line drive at his head off the bat of Brian Anderson into the dugout on May 26. He went on the 7-day IL with a concussion and is currently rehabbing with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Prior to his injury, he was slashing .205/.292/.384 with nine homers and 27 RBIs over 51 games. In two games with Wisconsin, he has two hits, including a homer, as well as three walks. He may rejoin the Brewers as early as Thursday.

Lauer went on the injured list with a right shoulder injury on May 21 and he’s currently with the Nashville Sounds on a rehab assignment. In nine games (eight starts) with the Brewers this season, he’s 4-5 with a 5.48 ERA and 41 strikeouts over 42 2⁄ 3 innings. He allowed four runs (two earned) over 2 2⁄ 3 innings in a rehab start against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday night. He’s expected to make multiple starts in the minors before returning to the big leagues.

Miley went on the injured list with a left lat strain on May 17. After an initial assessment of 6-8 weeks, he’s now expected to rejoin the team sooner. In eight starts for the Brewers this season, he has a 3-2 record with a 3.67 ERA and 24 strikeouts over 41 2⁄ 3 innings. He’s lined up to make his first rehab appearance with the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers on Sunday and he may return to the rotation after that one outing.

Bush went on the injured list with right rotator cuff tendonitis on April 24 after reduced velocity and struggles with command to begin the season. He had an 8.22 ERA and just eight strikeouts compared to six walks in 7 2⁄ 3 innings prior to his injury. He’s expected to begin a rehab assignment with the Nashville Sounds later this week with a return to the Brewers expected in the middle of the month.

Given Milwaukee’s myriad of injuries, it’s obvious that the return of all of these players is crucial to the team’s depth. But which player are you most looking forward to seeing return to action? Answer the survey above and stay tuned for results later this week.